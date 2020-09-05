Bollywood celebs wish their teachers Happy Teachers’ Day

It’s 5th September and today India is celebrating Teachers’ Day. It is always said that teachers play a very important part in our lives, so today many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to wish their teachers Happy Teachers’ Day.

Ajay Devgn posted a picture with a camera and wrote, “On Teachers Day, I salute the Camera. I’ve realised that every time I’m behind it, I’ve learnt something new. It’s an ongoing process 🙏 #HappyTeachersDay2020.”

Sidharth Malhotra tweeted, “To all who’ve helped me understand life and make the best out of it, who’ve taught me lessons so I could ace better at the things I do.. Here’s wishing them a #HappyTeachersDay.”

Bipasha Basu posted a note on Instagram which read, “Happy Teachers’ Day. If there were no teachers, all other professions would not exist.”

Shilpa Shetty shared a picture with her teacher and wrote, “How does one thank a person who has helped shape their life? Words truly can never do justice to express gratitude for the role teachers play in our lives. But, I will still want to take this opportunity and thank all my gurus, luckily have a photo with one of them, when I visited my school recently, and she was still there. My favourite Physics teacher (didn’t like the subject as much as I liked her ) Radha Miss, always had this joie de vivre, positive energy and a huge smile when she entered the class… Nothing had changed. Maybe, I learnt to smile like that from her. She never held back her happiness ❤️😄 In this lockdown especially seeing my son do virtual school and the patience we got to have with them, 😅 I’ve realised the value of teachers even more. They deserve all the appreciation and love we can possibly give them. Reach out to a teacher, wish them, and make them feel special today ❤️ Happy Teacher’s Day to every teacher out there, who is working on shaping minds for a better future every day. Thank you 🙏🏻 #HappyTeachersDay #Teachers #guru #gratitude #happiness #love.”

R Madhavan wrote on Twitter, “Wish you all a very HAPPY TEACHERS DAY. I am what I am today, only because of the extraordinary and selfless teachers I’ve had the privilege of being blessed with. I am ever grateful for their presence in my life.🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏”

Kangana Ranaut posted a picture from her childhood and wrote, “This picture is from annual day in class 1st I think, we performed pahadi Natti and got gifts from our teachers, so many great teachers have added to my life directly or indirectly, my heartfelt gratitude to everyone #HappyTeachersDay2020.”