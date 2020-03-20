Bollywood celebs urge everyone to support PM Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew

Last night, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a speech on the current scenario in India as well as the other countries around the world. He spoke about how it is important for everyone to be safe from the coronavirus.

PM Modi announced that there will be a Janta Curfew in India on 22nd March 2020 from 7 am to 9 pm. Well, Bollywood celebs took to Twitter to urge everyone to support PM Modi’s appeal for Janta Curfew.

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “Fellow Indians, Namaskar Folded hands A short while ago, Our PM Saab, Modiji, requested all of us to show resolve & restraint in the face of COVID-19. Please also adhere to the Janta Curfew on 22nd March by staying home. Stay Safe Folded hands @PMOIndia @narendramodi #JantaCurfew.”

Akshay Kumar wrote, “An excellent initiative by PM @narendramodi ji…this Sunday, March 22 from 7 am to 9 pm let’s all join in the #JantaCurfew and show the world we are together in this. #SocialDistancing.”

Madhuri Dixit posted, “It’s time to understand our social responsibility & follow the guidelines. Let’s show gratitude to all the people who have been working round the clock for us by observing the #JantaCurfew on 22nd March. Do your part. Stay safe to keep others safe.”

Varun Dhawan tweeted, “I will take part in the #jantacurfew on March 22 nd and at 5 in the evening will show my support to our selfless heroes fighting this virus. This is a time to be one and practise #SocialDistancing. Let’s follow our prime ministers appeal. #BeSafe.”

Ayushmann Khurrana wrote on Twitter, “Request everyone to stay home and adhere to the #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March from 7am to 9pm. Let’s all fight this together! @narendramodi #IndiaFightsCorona.”

Parineeti Chopra posted, “Our honourable Prime Minister @narendramodi ji has appealed for a #JantaCurfew on the 22nd of March – Sunday from 7am – 9pm. I urge everyone to adhere to this in fighting this pandemic.”