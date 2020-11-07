Bobby Deol on Apne 2: Papa can’t wait to face the camera

Murtuza Iqbal







Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol have featured together in four films, Apne, Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, and Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se. A few days ago, there were reports that the Deols will be seen together on the big screen for the fifth time in Apne 2.

Recently, while talking about the movie, Bobby Deol told Mid-day, “I believe papa, bhaiyya, and I have an innate chemistry, which clicks with the audience. The Deols are known to be a close-knit family, and our values are reflected in the family dramas we make. The familial relationships were the USP of Apne.”

“Papa can’t wait to face the camera. He has been working since he was a teenager and is a complete workaholic. We will definitely take the necessary precautions; endangering his life during the shoot is out of the question. We are hoping that by the time the movie rolls, things will be better,” the actor added.







Apne was directed by Anil Sharma and the sequel will also be helmed by him. The movie is slated to start rolling in mid-2020.







Apart from Apne 2, Dharmendra and Sunny Deol don’t have any other films lined-up. But Bobby Deol is gearing up for the release of chapter 2 of his series Aashram and will also star in Shah Rukh Khan’s production venture Love Hostel. The movie, which will be directed by Shanker Raman, also stars Sanya Malhotra and Vikrant Massey.





