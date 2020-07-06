Birthday Special: Top 5 performances of Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh completes a decade in the industry this year. He has proved his mettle as an actor and as a star. The actor has a huge fan following and is mainly known for his enthusiasm and antics.

Today, Ranveer celebrates his 35th birthday, so let’s look at the list of his top five performances…

Band Baaja Baaraat

Ranveer Singh made his Bollywood debut with the film Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. In the first film itself, he proved his mettle as an actor and gave an amazing performance. He won Filmfare Best Debut Award for his performance in the movie.

Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela

After Band Baaja Baaraat, Ranveer starred in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl and Lootera, but both the films didn’t do any wonders for his career. However, it was 2013 release Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that gave Ranveer’s career boost and made him a star. The actor’s performance was appreciated a lot in the film.

Bajirao Mastani

In 2015, Ranveer once again collaborated with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in the film Bajirao Mastani. The movie was a blockbuster at the box office and Ranveer gave one of the best performances of his career in the movie. He received the Filmfare Best Actor Award for it.

Padmaavat

We thought that Bajirao Mastani would remain his career’s best performance, but when Ranveer collaborated with SLB for the third time in Padmaavat, he once again gave a mind-blowing performance in it. As Khilji, Ranveer was menacing and we don’t think that any other actor could have done justice to the role. Well, for his performance in the film, Ranveer won Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actor.

Gully Boy

In 2015, Ranveer had teamed up with director Zoya Akhtar for the film, Dil Dhadakne Do. In 2019, he collaborated once again with the director and gave a hit like Gully Boy. It was a role that was completely opposite of Ranveer’s image, but he pulled it off amazingly and won the Filmfare Best Actor award for it.