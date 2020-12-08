Birthday Special: Iconic dialogues of the veteran actor Dharmendra

Murtuza Iqbal







In the 60s, 70s, and 80s, Dharmendra ruled the big screens. He was called one of the most handsome actors of Bollywood. Even now, in a year or two, he features a film and treats his fans with his amazing acting talent.

Well, one of the reasons people loved Dharmendra was because of his dialogue delivery. So, today on his 85th birthday, let’s look at the list of some of the iconic dialogues of the veteran actor…

Basanti in kutto ke samne mat nachna…







When I dead, police coming; police coming, budiya going jai. In jail budiya chakki peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing, and peesing…

Is story mein emotion hai, drama hai, tragedy hai…







Kutte, kamine, main tera khoon pee jaoonga…

Ek ek ko chun chun ke maaronga, chun chun ke maaronga…

Actor kya hai? Director ke haath ki kathputli…







Jab t-o ‘to’, d-o ‘do’, toh g-o ‘gu’ kyun nahin hota?

Oye illaka kutton ka hota hai, behen ke takke; sher ka nahi…

Kuch aur paane ki chaah, kuch aur behtar ki talaash, iss hie chakkar mein insaan apna sab kuch kho bhaithta hai joh uske paas hota hai. Talaash kabhi khatam nahi hoti, waqt khatam ho jaata hai…

Dil ke mamle mein hamesha dil ki sunni chahiye…





