Birthday Special: 5 songs of Lucky Ali from the late 90s and early 2000 that we still love to hear

Pop music was doing quite well in the late 90s and early 2000. We had many artists who were ruling the charts with their songs and one of them was Lucky Ali. The music composer and singer was one of the most famous names in pop music as well as in Bollywood.

He has been away from Indian music for quite some time; however, we can surely not forget the songs that he had composed and sung earlier. So, today on his 62nd birthday let’s look at the list of five songs of Lucky Ali from the late 90s and early 2000 that we still love to hear…

O Sanam

O Sonam was a song in his first music album titled as Sunoh. It had released in 1996 and well, with his first music album itself he impressed one and all with his music and singing. Believe us, it is clearly one of the most soulful songs you would have heard.

Dekha Hai Aisa Bhi

After two years, Lucky Ali released his second music album titled Sifar. In the album, one of the songs was Dekha Hai Aisa Bhi. It was loved by everyone and Lucky Ali’s voice stole everyone’s heart in it.

Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe

In 2002, Lucky Ali came up with the song Gori Teri Aankhen Kahe. The song was a rage when it released. The song was composed by Lucky Ali and Sajid Ali and sung by the former and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Ek Pal Jeena

While Lucky Ali was doing quite well with the pop music, he got fame in Bollywood with the song Ek Pal Jeena from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Well, of course, we remember the song for Hrithik’s amazing dance moves; we can’t ignore the amazing voice of Lucky Ali in it.

Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai

In 2002, Lucky Ali played the lead role in the film Sur – The Melody of Life. The music of the film was composed by M. M. Keeravani but all the songs were sung by Lucky Ali. Well, all the tracks of the film were amazing, but the one that stood out was Jaane Kya Dhoondta Hai.