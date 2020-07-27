Birthday Special: 5 songs of Kriti Sanon in which she impressed us with her amazing dance moves

Kriti Sanon is undoubtedly one of the most talented actresses of this generation. She has been a part of many successful films and with movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat, and more she has also proved her mettle as an actress. But well, apart from being a good actress, Kriti is also a fantastic dancer and filmmakers have very well tapped her dancing talent in the movies.

Today, as the actress celebrates her 30th birthday, let’s look at the list of five songs in which she impressed us with her dance moves…

Twist Kamariya

When we talk about Kriti Sanon and her songs, the first one in the list has to be Twist Kamariya from the film Bareilly Ki Barfi. Well, in just one song, Kriti performed on three different dance styles, Bollywood, hip-hop, and locking-popping. Now Isn’t that amazing?

Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe

2018 release Stree starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. But, Kriti Sanon featured in a promotional track of the film titled Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe. Well, the song was a chartbuster and everyone was praising Kriti’s fantastic dance moves in it. The track has got more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Poster Lagwa Do

After Aao Kabhi Haveli Pe, we have Poster Lagwa Do on our list. The song from Luka Chuppi had got a great response when it was released. The track had some really cool dance moves and Kriti Sanon stole the show in it.

Aira Gaira

Last year, Kriti Sanon got a chance to do a typical Bollywood dance number, Aira Gaira, in the film Kalank. Well, the actress looked gorgeous in it and impressed one and all with her thumkas.

Mard Maratha

The song Mard Maratha in the film Panipat was about celebrating the victory of men. However, in the song Kriti had a dance portion for around 50 seconds, and believe us, her portion was the highlight of the track. She danced confidently and we loved her expressions in it.