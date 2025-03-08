Skip to content
Billy Offland on Kashmir, beekeeping, and the story behind 'Pot of Gold'

Inspired by Human Appeal and the impact of leading charities on the frontline, Billy Offland of Chief Productions produced and co-directed the first foreign film shot in the region

Billy Offland

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeMar 08, 2025

THE new documentary film Pot of Gold charts the journey of a committed beekeeper in Kashmir, whose life takes a dramatic turn after an earthquake. The film follows how he tries to reignite a lost art through the rubble and his challenges.

Inspired by Human Appeal and the impact of leading charities on the frontline, Billy Offland of Chief Productions produced and co-directed the first foreign film shot in the region. The debut British filmmaker, drawing from his experiences visiting every country and documenting the realities of those on the frontlines of the current climate crisis, brings Pot of Gold to life. The film has its premiere at the Manchester Film Festival next Sunday (16).

Eastern Eye caught up with Offland to learn more about this fascinating film, offering glimpses of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, a region in Pakistan that is rarely visited.

Tell us about your film?

Pot of Gold is set in the rolling hills and valleys of Azad Jammu & Kashmir and follows the life of Shakeel Ahmed Khan, who transforms the dying art of beekeeping into a lifeline for his community. We didn’t think we could tell the story of the past 20 years without understanding the complicated history of this region and its current challenges. So, we’ve mixed historical archive footage with a presentday documentary and quaint recreations using local non-actors, all accompanied by an amazing soundtrack. It’s got a little something for everyone.

What makes a great documentary, in your opinion?

For me, a great documentary shares something completely novel or approaches familiar themes in a new way. What key messages do you want to convey with this film? Azad Jammu & Kashmir is a misunderstood place. Beyond politics, history, and media portrayals, there are always normal people living their lives, with stories to tell and lessons to share. Also, the impacts of climate change are everywhere, and these remote communities are already seeing their livelihoods and futures affected. Soon, this will affect more people globally. Alongside preventing these impacts, we must also find ways to support those already affected.

How do you feel about the premiere of the documentary?

For Chief Productions, Human Appeal, and myself, the Manchester Film Festival premiere is especially exciting – it’s a hometown debut. Plus, the bee is the emblem of the festival, so it feels like it was meant to be.

Who are you hoping connects with the film?

Curious people! It’s a film about bees, but also about people. It’s about Kashmir, but with messages that can be relevant to the whole world. It’s about resilience, but also about hope. It’s about the past and the future. If someone finishes watching it and gains a new perspective or deeper understanding, then we as filmmakers will be proud of ourselves.

A still from the documentarywww.easterneye.biz

What was the experience making Pot of Gold in Azad Jammu & Kashmir?

It was a privilege and a lot of fun. The hospitality and warmth we received were so overwhelminghat they became our biggest production challenge. We spent our days rattling from remote village to remote village, where at every stop, we were offered sweet tea and biscuits. It became such a non-negotiable part of our days that I had to factor it into our schedule.

Do you have a favourite moment in the film?

Any moment we found for musical interludes! I had so much fun during the editing process, trawling through the internet and realising that the right music for the documentary would be a combination of impeccable film scores by Sohail Rana and the pivotal, yet short-lived, Pakistani rock ‘n’ roll/surf scene of the late 1960s.

Why should the public see Pot of Gold?

You’ve never seen Azad Jammu & Kashmir like this before!

Pot of Gold will be premiered at Manchester Film Festival next Sunday (16) at Odeon Great Northern, 253 Deansgate, M3 4EN. www.manchesterfilmfestival.com

