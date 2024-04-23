  • Tuesday, April 23, 2024
‘Biggest moment of my life’: Usha Uthup on receiving Padma Bhushan

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of India’s 75th Republic Day.

Usha Uthup (Photo credit -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Veteran singer Usha Uthup expressed her immense happiness upon receiving the prestigious Padma Bhushan award.

Usha Uthup told ANI, “I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy… tears are visible in my eyes; you all can see. For me, this is the biggest moment of my life… to be recognized and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly?”

Speaking on the importance of the award, Usha said, “I feel so good because if you are a classical singer or a classical dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it’s natural to eventually receive an award. But for people like us… we are ordinary people, so to be chosen for the Padma award is such a huge thing… because I only believe in peace and brotherhood, and I only believe that together, as a united force, we can do things for each other… make them smile through my music. That’s all I’m interested in.”

In a career spanning over five decades, Usha Uthup has enthralled audiences with several hit songs such as ‘Ramba Ho Ho’, ‘Hari Om Hari’, ‘Koi Yahan Aha’, ‘One Two Cha Cha Cha’ and ‘Darling’ among others. Her unique and powerful voice has helped her create a niche for herself in the music industry. Usha has also acted in a few films.

The Padma Awards were announced on the eve of the 75th Republic Day. The awards recognise exceptional contributions in various fields. Actor, and politician Mithun Chakraborty and Pyarelal Sharma of music duo Laxmikant-Pyarelal, have also been awarded Padma Bhushan.

