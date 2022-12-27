Website Logo
  Tuesday, December 27, 2022
‘Big corruption was clearly a US thing’: Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai

The former president lives in Kabul where he is closely watched by the Taliban which does not let him leave the Afghan capital.

Hamid Karzai (Photo by Miles Willis/Getty Images for 9th World Islamic Economic Forum)

By: Mohnish Singh

Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said on Tuesday he took responsibility for corruption in the country while admitting that the United States was involved in it.

“[I take] full responsibility for the corruption and bribes in the delivery of services … But the big contracts, big corruption, in hundreds of millions of dollars or millions of dollars, was clearly a United States of America thing,” Karzai told US-based The Washington Post.

The US newspaper said the former president lives in Kabul where he is closely watched by the Taliban which does not let him leave the Afghan capital.

Karzai, however, said he had made the right decision to stay in the country even after the Taliban takeover in August 2021.

“I was not sure of my own safety. But I would have never left and I will never leave. This is my country,” the former Afghan leader said.

The Washington Post reported that the Taliban see Karzai as their adversary as he was “the first individual who worked with the Americans for the occupation of Afghanistan”.

Karzai claimed that the United States bears ultimate responsibility for the fate of Afghanistan.

“The war in Afghanistan was not our war,” Karzai told The Washington Post, adding, “I was not a partner of the United States in that war against Afghan villages and homes. I changed from the moment I recognized that this war that is fought in the name of defeating terrorism is actually a war against the Afghan people.”
“I called the Taliban ‘brothers’ for that reason,” he said.

The Taliban came to power in August 2021, toppling the US-backed government as foreign troops were leaving the country.

The political crisis has exacerbated the economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

Karzai was Afghanistan’s president from December 2004 to September 2014.
He was the leader of the country after the US toppled the Taliban government in 2001 following their military operation in response to September 11 attacks, the deadliest terrorist attacks on US soil.

(ANI)

