Big B was ‘replaced’ in first few films as makers ‘couldn’t sell him as a hero’, says Prem Chopra

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is presently busy with Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film Project K.

Amitabh Bachchan (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the greatest actors Indian cinema has ever produced. He has several blockbusters to his credit and has achieved numerous awards and accolades over his five-decade-long storied career. But his initial years in the entertainment industry were filled with multiple rejects and a series of flops.

Veteran actor Prem Chopra recently opened up about how Big B struggled in his initial years in the industry.

Speaking to News18, he said, “When he was struggling, he was ready to do any role. There was a role in a Manoj Kumar film, and he was ready to do that also but then it did not materialise. In a couple of films, in the beginning, he was replaced. Because the producer said that it’s a commercial business and he couldn’t sell him as a hero. But he was not disappointed, he was determined that he would make it.”

If rumours are to be believed, Bachchan was replaced in Duniya Ka Mela (1974) by Sanjay Khan. He was also supposed to do Dharmendra’s part in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi (1971).

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is presently busy with Nag Ashwin’s pan-India film Project K, which also stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone. He also has the official remake of the hit Hollywood film The Intern with Deepika Padukone.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates and reveals.