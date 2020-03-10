Bhumi Pednekar: I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core

We won’t be wrong if we say that Bhumi Pednekar is one of the most successful actresses of this generation. In 2019 she starred in three hits and also made a mark with her performance in each and every film.

The actress currently also has some interesting projects in her kitty and recently while talking about the films that she is choosing, Bhumi told a news agency, “It is hugely humbling that industry stalwarts are trusting me to be a part of their projects. It also adds to the responsibility but I’m only grateful that they are making me a part of their vision. It is a major validation for my craft and also my beliefs as an artist because I have only chosen films that have appealed to my core. The fact that those projects have all worked has helped me in getting my dream projects.”

“I have been instinctively correct about the roles that I have chosen to bring to life and I’m grateful to the audiences for all the love. As an actor, only your body of work combined with the success of the films can result in more and better work and I’m truly grateful that audience and critics have loved my performances,” she added.

Bhumi was last seen on the big screen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship. The actress had a special appearance in the film. She has movies like Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, Durgavati and Badhaai Do in her kitty.