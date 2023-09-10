Website Logo
  • Sunday, September 10, 2023
Bharat Mandapam and Konark Wheel replica major highlights of G20 summit

Narendra Modi inaugurated Bharat Mandapam in July

A view of Bharat Mandapam and International Media Center at Pragati Maidan during the G20 Summit, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo/Shrikant Singh)

By: Pramod Thomas

GLOBAL leaders have gathered in New Delhi for a two-day mega summit, with the G20 summit venue Bharat Mandapam taking center stage.

The venue was officially inaugurated by prime minister Narendra Modi in July. This impressive convention centre, conceived in line with the prime minister’s vision for state-of-the-art infrastructure to host crucial meetings, conferences, and exhibitions, has been developed at a staggering cost of approximately £241 million.

This sprawling complex, covering an extensive 123-acre campus, has been designated as India’s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. It is equipped to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.

Inside Bharat Mandapam, there are a multitude of facilities, including numerous meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, a business centre, and an amphitheatre with a seating capacity of 3,000.

The building’s distinctive design takes inspiration from the ‘Shankha’ (conch shell), adorning its walls and facades with various elements representing India’s rich traditional art and culture.

Adding to its cultural allure, the convention centre is adorned with paintings and tribal art forms sourced from different regions of India, showcasing the nation’s diversity.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology, Bharat Mandapam boasts a 5G-enabled fully wi-fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room accommodating 16 languages, advanced AV systems, a building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management systems with dimming and occupancy sensors, a state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, an integrated surveillance system, and an energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system.

Furthermore, to cater to the convenience of visitors, the IECC provides more than 5,500 vehicle parking spaces.

The iconic Konark Sun Temple wheel replica was another highlight of the global event. This replica served as the backdrop for Modi’s warm welcome to delegates.

One side of the Konark Chakra at the summit venue proudly showcases the G20 logo, while the other side bears the Sanskrit slogan ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ (One Earth. One Family. One Future), which serves as the theme for India’s G20 presidency.

The Konark Wheel made waves across social media platforms and earned praise as Odisha’s timeless wonder from minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The symbol represents India’s civilisational, cultural, and architectural excellence, symbolising continuity and progress.

The Konark Wheel, with its 24 spokes, carries deep cultural significance, signifying ancient Indian wisdom, architectural mastery, and advanced civilisation. It has also been incorporated into the Indian tricolor.

Notably, the wheel’s 12 pairs of spokes are said to represent the 12 months in a year, making it a symbol of time itself.

As leaders graced the venue, traditional Indian music, including melodies like Vaishnav Jan To, Padharo Mharo Des and Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram, played on the shehnai, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Eastern Eye

