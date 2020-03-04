Beyhadh 2 to not go off-air, confirms Sony TV

A couple of days ago, rumours started doing the rounds that Sony Entertainment Television is set to axe one of its ambitious shows Beyhadh 2 and shift it to their OTT platform SonyLIV. Starring Jennifer Winget, Ashish Chaudhary and Shivin Narang in important roles, Beyhadh 2 is the second season of the immensely popular romantic thriller Beyhadh, originally starring Jennifer Winget, Kushal Tandon and Aneri Vajani.

The new season hit the airwaves on 2nd December, 2019, and received great response in initial days. However, weeks after a great beginning, the show started lagging behind on TRP charts. Recently, some media outlets reported that Sony Entertainment Channel has decided to end its run on the channel and shift it to SonyLIV app.

However, Sony Entertainment Television has now issued a statement confirming that the popular thriller is not going off-air anytime soon and neither is moving to their digital platform SonyLIV. In an official statement released by the channel, it said that the series will meet its logical culmination.

The full statement issued by the channel read: “The rumours around Beyhadh 2 going off air and moving to the OTT platform SonyLIV are uncorroborated and hold no truth. Beyhadh 2, like any other fiction offering by Sony Entertainment Television, is a finite story and will meet its logical culmination as planned on the channel.”

The news comes as a big relief for the die-hard fans of the show.