Fifth straight win keeps Bengaluru’s playoff hopes alive

Posting 187-9, Bengaluru’s Cameron Green’s unbeaten 24-ball 32 proved crucial. In response, Delhi Capitals were dismissed for 140 in 19.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru’s Kohli (C) celebrates with Lockie Ferguson (R) after the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk during their IPL match on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their fifth consecutive victory to bolster their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff aspirations by defeating Delhi Capitals by 47 runs on Sunday.

Bengaluru, now fifth in the standings, seek to secure a playoff spot with one league match remaining. Captain Faf du Plessis expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting improved confidence.

“Brilliant, we put in some good performances and I’m really pleased. It’s just confidence,” said Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis.

Bengaluru have mounted a late charge to make the playoffs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favor to be in the top four.

Delhi slipped to sixth and go into their final match with 12 points. Bengaluru have also 12 points from 13 matches, but boast a better run-rate.

Rajat Patidar’s aggressive fifty and effective bowling laid the groundwork for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s success. “When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you’re chasing the game,” said Delhi’s stand-in-skipper Axar Patel.

In the day’s earlier encounter, Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, secured a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, enhancing their playoff chances. Chennai now sit third in the table with 14 points from 13 matches.

Virat Kohli’s swift 27 off 13 balls propelled Bengaluru’s innings, complemented by Patidar’s 52 and a late surge from Green. Delhi’s chase faltered early, losing key players in the powerplay overs.

Axar Patel’s fighting fifty wasn’t enough for Delhi as they succumbed to Bengaluru’s bowling prowess. Cameron Green’s all-round performance earned him the player of the match award.

In Chennai’s win over Rajasthan, Gaikwad steered the chase despite a late controversy involving Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal for “obstructing the field”. Chennai achieved the target with 10 balls to spare, securing their seventh win of the season.

(AFP)