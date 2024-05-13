  • Monday, May 13, 2024
Trending Now:  

CRICKET

Fifth straight win keeps Bengaluru’s playoff hopes alive

Posting 187-9, Bengaluru’s Cameron Green’s unbeaten 24-ball 32 proved crucial. In response, Delhi Capitals were dismissed for 140 in 19.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru’s Kohli (C) celebrates with Lockie Ferguson (R) after the dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ Jake Fraser-McGurk during their IPL match on Sunday. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) clinched their fifth consecutive victory to bolster their Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff aspirations by defeating Delhi Capitals by 47 runs on Sunday.

Posting 187-9, Bengaluru’s Cameron Green’s unbeaten 24-ball 32 proved crucial. In response, Delhi Capitals were dismissed for 140 in 19.1 overs at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Bengaluru, now fifth in the standings, seek to secure a playoff spot with one league match remaining. Captain Faf du Plessis expressed satisfaction with the team’s performance, highlighting improved confidence.

“Brilliant, we put in some good performances and I’m really pleased. It’s just confidence,” said Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis.

Bengaluru have mounted a late charge to make the playoffs but will need to win their last league match and other results to go in their favor to be in the top four.

Delhi slipped to sixth and go into their final match with 12 points. Bengaluru have also 12 points from 13 matches, but boast a better run-rate.

Rajat Patidar’s aggressive fifty and effective bowling laid the groundwork for Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s success. “When your main players are run out and you lose four in powerplay, you’re chasing the game,” said Delhi’s stand-in-skipper Axar Patel.

In the day’s earlier encounter, Chennai Super Kings, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, secured a five-wicket victory over Rajasthan Royals, enhancing their playoff chances. Chennai now sit third in the table with 14 points from 13 matches.

Virat Kohli’s swift 27 off 13 balls propelled Bengaluru’s innings, complemented by Patidar’s 52 and a late surge from Green. Delhi’s chase faltered early, losing key players in the powerplay overs.

Axar Patel’s fighting fifty wasn’t enough for Delhi as they succumbed to Bengaluru’s bowling prowess. Cameron Green’s all-round performance earned him the player of the match award.

In Chennai’s win over Rajasthan, Gaikwad steered the chase despite a late controversy involving Ravindra Jadeja’s dismissal for “obstructing the field”. Chennai achieved the target with 10 balls to spare, securing their seventh win of the season.

(AFP)

Related Stories

Sports
Kolkata book IPL play-off berth
IPL
India’s cricket board searching for new men’s team head coach
IPL
Kohli’s heroics keep Bengaluru’s playoff hopes alive
IPL
Head, Abhishek star as Hyderabad thrash Lucknow by 10 wickets
IPL
Delhi Capitals get playoff push with 20-run win over Rajasthan Royals
IPL
Suryakumar ton powers Mumbai to seven-wicket win over Hyderabad
Sports
AI is assisting England Women’s cricket coach in team selection
IPL
Narine powers Kolkata to top, Chennai beat Punjab
IPL 2024
Du Plessis, Kohli help Bengaluru stay in IPL race
IPL
Cricket pitches make road trip for US World Cup debut
IPL
Starc, Venkatesh Iyer star as Kolkata beat Mumbai by 24 runs
IPL
T20 World Cup to boost cricket’s US presence for Olympics debut

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW