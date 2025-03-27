Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Beck Theatre gears up for World Theatre Day with an exciting lineup of shows

The Beck Theatre invites everyone to join in celebrating the vital role that live theatre plays in society

Beck Theatre gears up for World Theatre Day with an exciting lineup of shows

Beck Theatre is proud to announce its exciting 2025 programme

Beck Theatre
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranMar 27, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran
See Full Bio

As World Theatre Day approaches on 27 March, the Beck Theatre is excited to share news of its vibrant new programme, celebrating the magic and significance of live performance. After undergoing a period of transition last year, the theatre is now back on track, offering a fantastic lineup that highlights the power of theatre to unite communities and entertain audiences of all ages.

Located in Hayes, London, the Beck Theatre has been a cultural hub for decades, hosting a wide range of live performances, from musicals and plays to comedy and community events. With its commitment to providing diverse entertainment for the local community, the theatre is looking forward to a busy year ahead. In honour of World Theatre Day, the Beck Theatre is proud to announce its exciting 2025 programme, which features a mix of high-profile acts and community-driven events.

The magic of Pantomime: Sleeping Beauty

One of the most eagerly anticipated highlights of the Beck Theatre’s new programme is the pantomime Sleeping Beauty, scheduled for the festive season. Pantomime has long been a staple of British theatre, beloved by families for its humour, audience interaction, and timeless fairy-tale stories. The Beck Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty promises to be no exception, offering a festive, fun-filled performance that will appeal to both children and adults alike. With dazzling costumes, catchy songs, and plenty of laughs, the show is set to be a holiday highlight.

Beck Theatre’s new programme is the pantomime Sleeping BeautyBeck Theatre

The return of the pantomime this year is a significant highlight for the Beck Theatre. Pantomime has long been a cherished tradition, and this year’s production of Sleeping Beauty promises to deliver a festive, family-friendly experience. With vibrant performances, dazzling costumes, and plenty of laughter, it’s set to be a perfect opportunity for families to come together and enjoy the magic of live theatre.

Top comedians take the Stage

In addition to its festive offerings, the Beck Theatre has secured performances from two of the UK’s top comedians: Omid Djalili and Paul Chowdhry. Both comedians are known for their witty observational humour and ability to connect with diverse audiences.

Omid DjaliliBeck Theatre

Omid Djalili, a familiar face from television and film, brings his critically acclaimed stand-up show to the Beck Theatre as part of his nationwide tour. His unique style of comedy, blending cultural observations with clever wordplay, has earned him a loyal following. Audiences can expect an evening of laughter as Djalili tackles everything from everyday life to broader societal issues with his trademark humour.

Paul ChowdhryBeck Theatre

Paul Chowdhry, another powerhouse on the UK comedy scene, is also set to perform at the Beck Theatre this year. With his sharp one-liners and satirical take on modern life, Chowdhry’s show promises to be an unforgettable experience for comedy fans. Having sold out arenas across the country, his appearance at the Beck Theatre is sure to be a major draw.

Special performances from Sydnie Christmas and San2 Singh

The Beck Theatre is also excited to present two special one-off performances from talented artists Sydnie Christmas and San2 Singh. Sydnie Christmas, a rising star in the world of cabaret and musical theatre, will bring her unique blend of storytelling and song to the stage. Known for her powerful voice and magnetic stage presence, Christmas’ performance is set to captivate audiences.

San2 SinghBeck Theatre

San2 Singh, a celebrated artist known for his fusion of soulful music with contemporary beats, will also take to the Beck Theatre’s stage for a one-night-only performance. His dynamic style and electrifying stage presence have earned him a reputation as one of the most exciting performers in the UK music scene. Singh’s performance will be a must-see event for music lovers looking to experience something fresh and innovative.

Community events at the Beck Theatre

Beyond its high-profile shows, the Beck Theatre remains deeply committed to engaging with the local community. One of the standout community-driven events in the 2025 programme is the Beck Community Choir’s Songs of Celebration. This uplifting event will showcase the talents of local singers and musicians, offering a heartwarming evening of music and unity. The Beck Community Choir has long been a vital part of the theatre’s outreach efforts, providing a platform for local residents to express themselves through music.

The importance of community events remains central to the Beck Theatre’s mission. The theatre is committed to creating opportunities for the local community to come together and celebrate the arts. Events like the Beck Community Choir’s Songs of Celebration provide a platform for local talent to shine and foster a sense of unity, bringing people from all walks of life together in a shared experience of music and performance.

Celebrating World Theatre Day

As World Theatre Day approaches, the Beck Theatre invites everyone to join in celebrating the vital role that live theatre plays in society. From pantomimes and comedy shows to musical performances and community events, the theatre’s 2025 programme reflects its commitment to delivering quality entertainment and fostering a sense of togetherness.

With a diverse lineup of shows that cater to a wide range of tastes, the Beck Theatre is looking forward to welcoming audiences back for a year of laughter, music, and unforgettable performances. As the curtain rises on a new chapter, the Beck Theatre continues to shine as a beacon of live entertainment in the heart of the community.

community choirdiverse lineuplive performancemusicomid djalilipantomime sleeping beautysan2 singhsydnie christmasbeck theatre

Related News

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world
Comment

We are what we eat: How ending malnutrition could save millions of lives around the world

Baroness Chapman and Afshan Khan
Just Stop Oil
Trending

Just Stop Oil ends direct action campaign after major policy success

Baby Reindeer
Entertainment

Baby Reindeer leads BAFTA TV nominations amid real-life stalker controversy

submarine-crash-reuters
News

Six foreign tourists die after submarine sinks off Egypt’s Red Sea coast

More For You

Anoushka Shankar

Anoushka Shankar will perform Passages in full in a Brighton Festival

Getty Images

Anoushka Shankar, Rachel Portman, and Susanna Mälkki to perform at Brighton Festival 2025

Brighton Festival 2025 is set to bring an exciting array of collaborative classical performances that span centuries and generations, with a dynamic lineup of artists showcasing music from across the ages. The festival's classical programme, curated under the artistic direction of the Grammy-nominated sitarist and composer Anoushka Shankar, promises a journey through time with performances that bridge both the Baroque period and modern orchestral works.

Anoushka Shankar will also be gracing the stage herself, performing music by her father, the legendary Ravi Shankar, alongside the Britten Sinfonia and Indian classical musicians, in a rare live rendition of Passages, an album created by her father in collaboration with the minimalist composer Philip Glass.

Keep ReadingShow less
Monica Ali reflects on Brick Lane, identity, and her writing journey

Monica Ali

Monica Ali reflects on Brick Lane, identity, and her writing journey

MONICA ALI, who made her debut as a novelist with Brick Lane in 2003, was the main attraction at the London Book Fair last Wednesday (12).

As “adult author of the day”, she was interviewed before an international audience by fellow writer and critic Chris Power.

Keep ReadingShow less
National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’
Propagation of new native black poplars at the National Trust\u2019s Plant Conservation Centre in Devon

National Trust using cutting-edge methods to save ‘rarest native tree’

THIS year’s much-anticipated Octavia Hill lecture will be given on April 1 by professor Alice Roberts, the National Trust has announced.

She “will focus on, ‘Where Do We Come From? What Are We? Where Are We Going?’”

Keep ReadingShow less
Shafeeq Shajahan’s ‘The Bollywood Guide to Revenge’ brings drama and disco to Soho

Shafeeq Shajahan and Vasilis Konstantinides

Shafeeq Shajahan’s ‘The Bollywood Guide to Revenge’ brings drama and disco to Soho

GROWING up as an academically inclined south Asian student in Malaysia, Shafeeq Shajahan was determined not to be placed in a rigid box and found his refuge in creativity.

Drama and music classes became a gateway to discovering his inner storyteller. Raised on legends, fables, and myths by his mother, that connection only deepened, leading to an award-winning stage career.

Keep ReadingShow less
New titles and old favourites shine at London Book Fair

Visitors at the London Book Fair 2025 on Monday (17)

New titles and old favourites shine at London Book Fair

THIS is a personal account of the London Book Fair 2025 at Kensington Olympia where I looked out last week for anything that might be of interest to Eastern Eye readers.

Every year I would have a chat with Pramod Kapoor, who founded the Indian publishing company, Roli Books, in 1978. But he no longer travels to London.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc