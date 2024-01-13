This year’s beauty trends

Imrit Sira

By: Imrit Sara

AS THE beauty industry evolves at a rapid pace, we find ourselves on the brink of a new era. The aesthetics that will shape the way we approach skincare, makeup, and self-care have evolved and changed. With that in mind, here are some exciting trends that I am looking forward to in 2024.

Sustainable makeup choices: As the eco-friendly movement becomes more significant, sustainable makeup products will take the spotlight. Brands will continue to focus on staples such as recyclable packaging, cruelty-free formulations and responsible sourcing of ingredients.

Elevated natural beauty: While bold and artistic looks are expected, an appreciation for elevated natural beauty will gain in popularity. Effortless and natural make-up that enhances individual features will be a glowing trend.

Bold graphic eyeliner: Expressive and bold graphic eyeliners may dominate in 2024. Expect to see intricate and artistic eyeliner designs, ranging from geo[1]metric shapes to abstract lines, allowing for greater creative self-expression.

Metallic and chrome finishes: When it comes to lip products and eyeshadows, get ready for futuristic and reflective finishes adding a touch of glamour to makeup looks, including metallic and chrome.

Multifunctional products: With a focus on convenience, multifunctional makeup products that serve multiple purposes will gain in popularity this year. Think of products that can be used for both eyes and lips or for various makeup techniques.

Colourful mascara: Coloured mascara, particularly in vibrant and unconventional hues, will likely be a go-to trend. This allows for a playful and expressive look while maintaining a relatively subtle approach compared to colourful eyeshadows.

Monochromatic makeup: Coordinated eyeshadows, blush, and lip colours will remain on-trend. This monochromatic approach offers a harmonious and chic aesthetic, emphasising simplicity and elegance.

Watercolour eyes: Soft and blended eyeshadows in watercolour-inspired pastel shades could gain popularity. This dreamy and ethereal eye makeup trend creates a fresh and romantic look.

Creative lip art: Lip makeup becomes an artistic canvas for self-expression in 2024. Expect an increase in creative lip art, including unique shapes, patterns, diamantes and ombre effects.

Tech-infused skincare: The intersection of technology and beauty is set to redefine skincare routines. In 2024, there is an anticipated surge in tech-infused skincare solutions. Smart skincare devices, personalised apps, and cutting-edge ingredients will take centre stage, offering consumers a more personalised and effective approach to achieving their skincare goals.

Wellness and beauty integration: The holistic connection between beauty and wellness will deepen in 2024. Beauty brands are expected to prioritise products that not only enhance external appearance but also contribute to overall well-being. Ingredients with holistic benefits and formulations that promote both physical and mental health will be at the forefront of this transformative trend.