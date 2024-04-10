  • Wednesday, April 10, 2024
BBC ‘Apprentice’ winner Harpreet Kaur to marry fellow contestant

Harpreet, 32, said that Lord Alan Sugar and his advisors Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell have all been invited.

Harpreet Kaur and Akshay Thakrar (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images for BBC Earth Launch)

By: Mohnish Singh

2022 The Apprentice winner Harpreet Kaur and fellow 2022 candidate Akshay Thakrar are set to tie the knot at the end of next month, reports The Mirror.

The couple met on the BBC series and are already engaged. They are planning three days of celebrations, including an English-style white wedding followed by a traditional Indian ceremony. This will be topped off with a “big fat reception party”.

“We are really excited and are hoping Lord Sugar, Karren, and Tim can make it. The show is what allowed us to meet and it’s been a big part of our lives. It depends on their schedules but they have all been invited to the traditional Indian wedding ceremony in Watford and the reception in Windsor. We have tried to keep the whole thing as intimate as possible because otherwise, it can all get really out of hand. When you’re Indian your close family equals about 150 people,” she said.

Fellow contestants Kathryn Burn, Brittany Carter, Akeem Bundu-Kamara, and Nick Showering are also set to attend, with Kathryn being Harpreet’s bridesmaid.

Harpreet and Akshay’s relationship began after the show ended when he invited the businesswoman for a lunch date in Shepherd’s bush. Akshay popped the question the following year on the rooftop of a penthouse overlooking The Shard.

Speaking on their podcast, The Couples Boardroom, the husband and wife-to-be revealed they are planning to honeymoon in Africa, with their options being Mauritius, Kenya, and South Africa.

