Website Logo
  • Monday, August 16, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 431,642
Total Cases 32,225,513
Today's Fatalities 417
Today's Cases 32,937

News

Batley designer denies Michael Jackson fragrance fraud

Hrh Arfaq appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court. (iStock Image)

By: Sattwik Biswal

A fashion designer who claimed to own a bottle of perfume made by Michael Jackson worth £44m has denied two counts of fraud, one count of possession of criminal property and one count of theft of a motor vehicle.

Appearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Hrh Arfaq from from Batley, West Yorkshire was granted bail and is due to appear at crown court in September.

Arfaq, 50, at the court said the intellectual rights to the fragrance by Jackson were also his. According to the prosecutors, Arfaq sold a bottle of the perfume to fellow designer Deborah Martinelli Bonavia for £370,000.

He is also accused of claiming to have made a £48m deal to sell 200 Ghost brand bags to the royal family of Brunei. Also, he is accused of stealing Russian socialite Natalia Rotenburg’s Bentley convertible.

The prosecution said between August 2019 and July 2020, Arfaq drove a Ferrari Spider, worth £229,000, knowing or suspecting it was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

UK
From coding to creating apps – Leicestershire boy’s lockdown story
News
UN calls for unity against ‘global terrorist threat’ in Afghanistan
News
Malala ‘deeply worried’ for women, minorities in Afghanistan
News
Sri Lanka axes health minister who endorsed ‘magic potion’ for Covid
Lifestyle
UK university to poll Asians on use of digital healthcare
UK
Welsh first minister, Indian envoy attend India Independence Day events
News
Self-isolation not needed for double-jabbed Britons
News
India adds more flights to UK after outrage over exorbitant fares
UK
Tory donor’s Covid-19 testing firms among companies under fire over poor service
UK
Ban hymenoplasty too along with ‘virginity tests’, says medic body
HEADLINE STORY
Afghan students including girls in despair as UK pauses scholarships: report
US
Hospitalisation of children with Covid hits record in US
Eastern Eye

Videos

Shershaah Movie Review | Sidharth Malhotra | Kiara Advani |…
Sidharth Malhotra on Shershaah, preparations he did to play Captain…
Nikitin Dheer on Shershaah, experience of working with Sidharth Malhotra,…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Biopic on freedom fighter Usha Mehta in the works at…
Riteish Deshmukh and Tamannaah Bhatia headline Netflix’s quirky comedy Plan…
Vaani Kapoor: It’s interesting to be paired opposite Akshay Kumar…
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan at the target of…
Divya Dutta ecstatic as she becomes first Indian actor to…
Raaj Shandaliyaa to co-produce Mahesh Manjrekar’s White