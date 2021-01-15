Barnardo’s offers specialist support for BAME families

UK’s largest children’s charity Barnardo’s offers a specialist helpline to support black, Asian and minority ethnic(BAME) families during lockdown in the UK.







The charity launched ‘Boloh’ helpline (0800 151 2605) to support vulnerable children and families in November last year.

Eastern Eye reported that it was the first helpline specifically supporting vulnerable children and families from these communities, which have been hardest hit by Covid-19.

The Boloh helpline provides therapeutic support, a live webchat facility, and a lifeline to communities struggling to deal with issues.







Besides, it provides advice, and support from trained specialist advisors and therapists – who are from a diverse set of cultural backgrounds and speak a range of languages.

“I know from personal experience that families in black, Asian, and minority ethnic communities have been hit hardest by the pandemic. Black people are four times more likely to die of the virus compared to White people, while economic factors are worsening existing inequalities,” said Barnardo’s chief executive Javed Khan.

“The calls we receive on the Boloh helpline show just how difficult it has been for families from BAME communities. Our advisers have been helping people cope with an overwhelming number of deaths, unemployment, increased stress and mental health difficulties and poverty. The helpline is providing a lifeline as it is reaching the neediest and providing them with much needed support.







“I fear these problems will only increase in the coming months so am reminding people about Boloh and letting them know they don’t have to suffer in silence.”

For more details-https://helpline.barnardos.org.uk












