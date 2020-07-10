Barbie Maan on working with Asim Riaz: He is a sweet person, very gentle and very cool

<noscript><iframe src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_HOlQYyAJds" width="560" height="315" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="allowfullscreen"></noscript>

The song Teri Gali featuring Barbie Maan and Asim Riaz was released a few days ago. The track is composed by Vee Music, sung by Barbie and written by Guru Randhawa.

It has received a good response and recently, we interacted with Barbie and spoke to her about the song, her experience of working with Asim Riaz, and a lot more.

While talking about her experience of working with Asim, Barbie said, “I was very nervous. Actually, this project we were supposed to do in March, but then suddenly the lockdown happened and we were like we have to keep this on hold. Everything was planned and we had become a bit negative about what all happened. But thankfully, Asim sir came here to shoot Khyaal Rakhya Kar and was going to stay here for 10-12 days. Then we connected with him and he was like if we can do it then let’s do it now. The whole shoot was planned in only three days.”

“This time I had watched the full season of Bigg Boss. So, I had thought that Asim sir will be the same as he was in Bigg Boss, he might get angry and stuff. But no, he was so calm and sweet, and the best thing is that he was very professional. I still remember when I was performing with him on the set I was literally shaking because this was my launch and I was sharing the screen space with him, it was a dream come true. It was such a beautiful experience and he cooperated with me a lot. He is a sweet person, very gentle and very cool,” she added.