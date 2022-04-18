Website Logo
  • Monday, April 18, 2022
Trending Now:  

INDIA

BAPS spiritual leaders meet Narendra Modi

HH Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami and Brahmavihari of the BAPS Sanstha with Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently. (Photo: BAPS Sanstha)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

TWO spiritual leaders of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan (BAPS) Sanstha met Indian prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi recently.

The trio prayed for the welfare of Indians worldwide.

HH Pujya Ishwarcharan Swami honoured Modi with a garland, while Brahmavihari Swami updated the prime minister on Sanstha’s Covid-19 pandemic relief efforts.

Modi recalled the relief work carried out by the organisation after the Kutch earthquake which rocked the western Indian state of Gujarat in 2001.

Prime minister Narendra Modi with BAPS Swamis. (Photo: BAPS Sanstha)


He said he remembered Pramukh Swami Maharaj – the late head of BAPS – when he sought assistance from the organisation on the Ukraine border to evacuate stranded Indian youths.

Modi also showed interest in the preparations for his centenary celebrations in Ahmedabad, the organisation said in a statement.

The prime minister reminisced about significant events with Pramukh Swami Maharaj that shaped his spiritual thoughts and credited him for his spiritual progress.

During the hour-long meeting, Modi lauded the work undertaken for the upcoming BAPS Mandirs in Abu Dhabi and Bahrain.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
India, France explore ways to strengthen defence ties
INDIA
India’s weather office predicts normal monsoon rains this year
News
Chemical factory fire kills six in Andhra Pradesh
News
Study: Mild Covid may impair fertility in men
News
Amarnath Yatra likely to be ‘biggest ever’ this year
INDIA
Biden, Modi discuss Ukraine war as India raises concern
News
Scott Morrison celebrates India-Australia trade deal in kitchen
News
Jaishankar sends condolences after Indian student killed in Canada
News
India to offer Covid booster shots to all adults
News
India rejects global firms’ demand to exempt some plastic straws from ban
News
India abstains from UN vote to suspend Russia from Rights Council
News
India to deliver more medicines to Ukraine: Jaishankar
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Most Popular
Six sentenced to death in Pakistan for ‘blasphemy’ killing of…
BAPS spiritual leaders meet Narendra Modi
Amitabh Bachchan wishes grandson on acting debut with ‘The Archies’
India-China trade surges despite bilateral chill
Pakistan pitches for ‘meaningful engagement’ with India
Pakistani philanthropist Bilquis Bano Edhi dies