BAPS Abu Dhabi to host webinar series by Swami Brahmaviharidas [Date, Time, Link]

A LEADING Indian spiritual leader, Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas, will be the keynote speaker at a webinar series organised by the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) in Abu Dhabi.
Titled “Leading Consciously,” the talk on June 5 has the theme of leadership.
There will be a talk by Pujya Swami Brahmaviharidas followed by a question and answer session.
The UAE’s minister of tolerance and co-existence, HE Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, will be the guest of honor at this event.
The webinar on June 5 will begin at 5 pm GST and will last till 6:15 pm GST.
Click here to join the webinar.
BAPS in Abu Dhabi is building a temple which has envisioned in 1997 by the late HH Param Pujya Pramukh Swami Maharaj. The UAE government announced its decision to provide land for building the temple in 2017 and foundation work began in 2019-2020.
As India battles its second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, BAPS Abu Dhabi has been proactive in providing relief work. Earlier this month, the organisation dispatched its second Covid-19 relief shipment to India, which included the first two cryogenic tanks filled with liquid oxygen (LOX).