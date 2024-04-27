Bairstow blasts Punjab to record chase against Kolkata

Bairstow’s blistering knock of 108 runs off 48 balls, with nine sixes and eight fours, guided Punjab to chase down Kolkata’s imposing total of 261-6 with eight balls remaining.

Bairstow was named Player of the Match for his stunning knock. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

In another high-scoring showdown, Jonny Bairstow’s blistering unbeaten century propelled Punjab Kings to a historic eight-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Friday.

Bairstow’s blistering knock of 108 runs off 48 balls, with nine sixes and eight fours, guided Punjab to chase down Kolkata’s imposing total of 261-6 with eight balls remaining at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

“We got off to a good start and that was key. They got off to a flier themselves so we knew we had to go ballistic in the powerplay,” said Bairstow, awarded player of the match. “When you’ve to chase 200-plus you’ve to take risks in the powerplay. Try and whack it as hard as possible.”

Shashank Singh’s impressive contribution of an unbeaten 68 off 28 balls, with eight sixes and two fours, further fortified Punjab’s chase.

The match witnessed a flurry of 42 sixes, setting a new record for the most sixes in a T20 game. Punjab captain Sam Curran said, “Cricket has turned to baseball hasn’t it?” He added, “Guys can hit balls for long periods of time… Stats are going out of the window.”

Kolkata captain Shreyas Iyer acknowledged the defeat as a learning experience, stating, “Both teams played tremendously. You have to go back to the drawing board and see where you went wrong.”

Earlier, Kolkata got off to a stunning start with Phil Salt and Narine sharing 138 runs off just 69 balls for the first wicket after being put in to bat. Narine hammered four sixes and nine fours in his 32-ball 71 before holing out to Bairstow off leg spinner Rahul Chahar.

England’s Curran dismissed Salt who hit a 37-ball 75 studded with six sixes and six fours after being dropped twice by sloppy Punjab fielders. Venkatesh Iyer chipped in with a cameo 39-run knock as Kolkata posted the highest IPL total ever at the Eden Gardens.

Bairstow, partnering with impact sub Prabhsimran Singh (54) and Rilee Rossouw (26), orchestrated crucial partnerships, setting the stage for Punjab’s triumphant chase.

Despite the early dismissals of his partners, Shashank continued the onslaught of big hits, steering Punjab to a historic victory.

(AFP)