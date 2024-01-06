BAFTA unveils longlists for 2024 film awards

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon are leading with 15 longlist spots each.
By: Mohnish Singh
The 2024 BAFTA Film Awards announced on Friday 24 categories worth of longlists of films that will advance to final round voting.
Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, and Martin Scorsese’s Killers Of The Flower Moon are leading with 15 longlist spots each, while other films appearing in various categories include Poor Things (14), Maestro (12), and Saltburn (11).
Round two, which determines the final nominees, started on Friday and will close in one week.
The second round of voting will see the various lists whittled down before the final nominations are announced on Thursday 18th January ahead of the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall one month later.
You can see the full list of longlisted films in all categories – also including Best Director, Best Actor, and Best Actress – below.
BEST FILM
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
All of Us Strangers
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
The Deepest Breath
The Great Escaper
How to Have Sex
Napoleon
The Old Oak
One Life
Poor Things
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
Tetris
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
Blue Bag Life
Bobi Wine: The People’s President
Earth Mama
The End We Start From
How To Have Sex
If the Streets Were on Fire
Is There Anybody Out There?
Polite Society
Rye Lane
Scrapper
FILM NOT IN ENGLISH LANGUAGE
20 Days In Mariupol
Anatomy of a Fall
The Boy And The Heron
The Eight Mountains
Fallen Leaves
Past Lives
Society of the Snow
The Taste of Things
The Teachers’ Lounge
The Zone of Interest
DOCUMENTARY
20 Days In Mariupol
American Symphony
Beyond Utopia
The Deepest Breath
High & Low – John Galliano
Little Richard: I Am Everything
Mad About The Boy: The Noël Coward Story
The Pigeon Tunnel
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
Wham!
ANIMATED FILM
The Boy And The Heron
Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget
Elemental
Nimona
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem
Wish
DIRECTOR
Anatomy of a Fall
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
Priscilla
Rye Lane
Saltburn
Scrapper
The Zone of Interest
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Air
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Rye Lane
Saltburn
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
All of Us Strangers
American Fiction
Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.
Dumb Money
The Killer
Killers of The Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
LEADING ACTRESS
Annette Bening, NYAD
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things
Fantasia Barrino, The Color Purple
Greta Lee, Past Lives
Lily Gladstone, Killers of The Flower Moon
Margot Robbie, Barbie
Mia McKenna-Bruce, How to Have Sex
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Vivian Oparah, Rye Lane
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Scott, All of Us Strangers
Barry Keoghan, Saltburn
Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Colman Domingo, Rustin
George MacKay, Femme
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction
Leonardo DiCaprio, Killers of The Flower Moon
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Teo Yoo, Past Lives
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
America Ferrera, Barbie
Cara Jade Myers, Killers of The Flower Moon
Claire Foy, All of Us Strangers
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
Da’Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Jodie Foster, NYAD
Julianne Moore, May December
Rosamund Pike, Saltburn
Sandra Hüller, The Zone of Interest
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Anthony Hopkins, One Life
Ben Whishaw, Passages
Dominic Sessa, The Holdovers
Jacob Elordi, Saltburn
Jamie Bell, All of Us Strangers
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
Paul Mescal, All of Us Strangers
Robert De Niro, Killers of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
CASTING
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
How to Have Sex
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Saltburn
Scrapper
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Barbie
The Creator
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Zone of Interest
COSTUME DESIGN
Asteroid City
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Wonka
EDITING
All of Us Strangers
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
The Zone of Interest
MAKE UP & HAIR
Barbie
Ferrari
Golda
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Priscilla
Wonka
ORIGINAL SCORE
American Fiction
Barbie
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of The Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Saltburn
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Asteroid City
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Barbie
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Wonka
SOUND
Barbie
Ferrari
Killers of The Flower Moon
Maestro
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Wonka
The Zone of Interest
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
Crab Day
Sweet Like Lemons
The Smeds and The Smoos
Visible Mending
Wild Summon
World to Roam
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Essex Girls
Festival of Slaps
Finding Alaa
Gorka
Jellyfish and Lobster
Jill, Uncredited
Mighty Penguins
The One Note Man
Such A Lovely Day
Yellow