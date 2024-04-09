  • Tuesday, April 09, 2024
‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & ‘Maidaan’ to now release on April 11

The two films were earlier scheduled to make their debuts in theatres on April 10 but as the festival of Eid will be celebrated on April 11, the makers decided to shift the release.

‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ & ‘Maidaan’ Posters

By: Mohnish Singh

Action film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, and Ajay Devgn-led Maidaan will now release on April 11, the makers have announced.

Akshay and Tiger shared the news of their film’s new release on their respective Instagram pages on Monday evening.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar of Sultan and Bharat fame, and produced by Pooja Entertainment in association with AAZ.

The film, which also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F, will see Akshay and Tiger perform death-defying stunts as they play two elite soldiers who embark on a mission to recover a stolen AI weapon.

Devgn also announced that Maidaan, a period sports biopic on Syed Abdul Rahim, will release on April 11.

“Mark your calendars! #Maidaan release across cinemas in India on 10th April, with special previews starting at 6 pm onwards. Full-scale release to follow on the Eid holiday on 11th April. Reserve your seats now,” the actor posted.

Maidaan is directed by Amit Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor.

