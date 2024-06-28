  • Friday, June 28, 2024
‘Bad Newz’ trailer promises hilarious chaos

Bad Newz is slated to hit theatres on July 19.

Bad Newz Poster

By: Mohnish Singh

Get ready for a paternity pandemonium! The trailer for Dharma Productions’ latest comedy, Bad Newz, just dropped, and it promises a side-splitting ride.

This quirky film takes a hilarious detour from the usual rom-com tropes, diving into the chaotic world of heteropaternal superfecundation–yes, that’s a fancy way of saying two dads, one mom, and one bun in the oven!

The trailer stars Bollywood heartthrobs Vicky Kaushal and Ammy Virk as two men on very different paths to fatherhood.

Enter Triptii Dimri, the firecracker caught in the middle of this unexpected double paternity.

The movie will also star Neha Dhupia as per the trailer.

The clip hints at a whirlwind of confusion, hilarious misunderstandings, and the undeniable chemistry between the lead trio.

From hospital mix-ups to awkward family dinners, the trailer is a laugh-a-minute preview.

The trailer also features a remix version of the hit song ‘Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam,’ from the 1998 comedy-action film Duplicate, starring superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sonali Bendre in lead roles.

The audience can see Vicky Kaushal, struggling to come to terms with his new reality. Whereas Ammy Virk brings his signature brand of humour to the table.

And Dimri holds her own, playing the bewildered yet determined woman at the center of it all.

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film seems to be a successor to the 2019 hit Good Newwz, which starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

