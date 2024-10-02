Babar Azam steps down as Pakistan’s white-ball captain

By: EasternEye

BABAR AZAM has resigned as Pakistan’s white-ball captain, announcing the decision on social media platform X on Tuesday. He stated that he wants to focus on his role as a player in upcoming matches.

“I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team. It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus on my playing role,” Azam said. He was re-appointed as captain in May this year.

Dear Fans, I’m sharing some news with you today. I have decided to resign as captain of the Pakistan men’s cricket team, effective as of my notification to the PCB and Team Management last month. It’s been an honour to lead this team, but it’s time for me to step down and focus… — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) October 1, 2024

His resignation comes ahead of Pakistan’s three-match Test series against England, starting in Multan on October 7, where Azam has been named in the 15-man squad. Shan Masood will take over as captain for the Test side.

Pakistan’s white-ball tour of Australia is scheduled for next month, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will now need to appoint a new captain for that series.

“Captaincy has been a rewarding experience, but it’s added a significant workload. I want to prioritise my performance, enjoy my batting, and spend quality time with my family,” Azam said in his statement.

Azam, who turns 30 soon, was removed as captain of all formats in November last year after Pakistan’s early exit from the ODI World Cup in India. After a change in PCB leadership with Mohsin Naqvi replacing Zaka Ashraf, Azam was re-appointed as the white-ball captain in May, taking over from Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azam led Pakistan in the Twenty20 World Cup, co-hosted by the United States and West Indies, where Pakistan were knocked out in the first round.

Azam has captained Pakistan in 20 Tests, 43 ODIs, and 85 T20Is since his initial appointment in 2019.

“I’m grateful for your unwavering support and belief in me. I’m proud of what we’ve achieved together and excited to continue contributing to the team as a player,” he added.

(With inputs from AFP)