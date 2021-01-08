Ayushmann Khurrana to play a spy in Anubhav Sinha’s next directorial?

By: Mohnish Singh







Ayushmann Khurrana and Anubhav Singh hit a home run with their first collaboration Article 15 (2018), a crime-drama thriller that did not only set the box-office on fire but also received great critical acclaim.

Right after the huge critical and commercial success of Article 15, the news came in that Sinha and Khurrana were set to come together for yet another gripping drama, marking their second collaboration. The latest we hear that Khurrana is gearing up to play the role of a spy in the untitled project.

“Contrary to the reports, Ayushmann and Anubhav Sinha’s film is neither a highly political drama nor a creature film. They are doing a spy-thriller set in North-East India”, a source close to the development informs an entertainment portal.







Though all crucial details on the forthcoming project are being kept under wraps at the moment, we hear that the team is looking at beginning production later this month. “Like Article 15 that shone a light on caste-based crimes and discrimination, this film would also have political overtones. Yash Keswani and Sima Agarwal of Khali Peeli (2020) fame have written the script inspired by a true event,” says the source in conclusion.

According to reports, Ayushmann Khurrana has already begun preparations for the film. After the rousing success of Article 15, all eyes are on his and Anubhav Sinha’s next collaboration.

Meanwhile, Khurrana has just wrapped up his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also stars Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The National Film Award-winning actor has also signed director Anubhuti Kashyap’s Doctor G, a campus comedy wherein he plays the role of a doctor.







