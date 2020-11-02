Ayushmann Khurrana staying away from family due to Coronavirus scare

By: Mohnish Singh







Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana recently started shooting for his next film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui in his hometown, Chandigarh. But instead of living with his own family in his own house, the actor decided to check himself into a hotel in the city. He is doing so to ensure that his family is protected from the Coronavirus threat.

Talking about the same, he says, “I have been extremely cautious throughout the pandemic and taken every possible step to not catch the virus and protect my family as well. My wife and kids can never come in harm’s way because of me.”

He goes on to add, "Now that I have started to work, my parents in Chandigarh, too, should be safe at all times. Though I want to contribute to restarting the film industry, I also want to safeguard my family from the virus."







Khurrana has moved into a hotel along with the entire production team. “We all are going to stay there till the end of the schedule. In fact, even when I go to meet my family nowadays, we observe social distance measures and also wear our respective masks. I must admit it feels odd but at the same time, it is extremely important for our safety,” he shares.

When asked if he misses spending time with his family despite staying in Chandigarh, the actor says, “Once the shoot is done with, I will catch up on all the lost time with my family, and I am so looking forward to it. I know that staying at a hotel helps protect my family as well as crew members because we have tried to create a bio-bubble of sorts. In fact, I am getting tested at regular intervals, and it will happen throughout the shoot to keep a constant check on my health.”

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui stars Vaani Kapoor as the female lead. The two are sharing the screen space for the first time.












