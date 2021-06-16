Ayushmann Khurrana set for his hat-trick film with Colour Yellow Productions

Ayushmann Khurrana (Photo credit: SUJIT JAISWAL/AFP via Getty Images)

By: MohnishSingh

Ayushman Khurrana boasts of multiple hits on his resume, and two of his most loved films – Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) and Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan (2019) – have been with Colour Yellow Productions, spearheaded by acclaimed filmmaker Aanand L Rai.

After working together on the aforementioned films, Khurrana and Rai are set to reunite for their hat-trick project. According to reports, the duo has collaborated on a new film that will present Khurrana in a never seen before avatar. Set to be mounted on a lavish scale, the untitled project will largely be shot in the USA.

The Badhaai Ho (2018) actor will start shooting for the film after completing his next Doctor G which is set to go before cameras next month in Madhya Pradesh. The film with Colour Yellow Productions is expected to begin production in November.

Reports further state that Anirudh Iyer Ganapathy, who has previously assisted Rai on his films Zero (2018) and Tanu Weds Manu Returns (2015), has been tapped to direct the upcoming venture. As far as the female lead is concerned, the makers have reportedly approached a leading actress. The formal announcement of the film is expected to be made soon.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana already has some interesting projects in his line-up. He has wrapped up his much-awaited film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, co-starring Vaani Kapoor. He has also finished Anek, which reunites him with director Anubhav Sinha after the resounding success of Article 15 (2018). The actor will soon start shooting for Doctor G, also starring Rakul Preet Singh. The actor is in talks for a few more exciting projects as well.

