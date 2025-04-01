Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being

Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being

Ayurveda was given to mankind at the time of satyug, when the diseases though existed had not yet manifested in the physical world.

iStock
Ashwini Gurujii
By Ashwini GurujiiApr 01, 2025

Ayurveda finds it origin in one of the four Vedas, the Atharvaveda. Brahma ji propounded the science of Ayurveda and passed it on to Daksh Prajapati, who gave it to Ashwini Kumars, the physicians of devas, and they gave it to Indra.

Ayurveda was given to mankind at the time of satyug, when the diseases though existed had not yet manifested in the physical world. The level of existence was so pure and selfless that diseases were unable to manifest then. The rishis of satyug realized that in the times to come, the thoughts of people are going to become so polluted that diseases will find the required environment to manifest and then the need of Ayurveda would arise, so Rishi Bharadwaj went up to Indra Dev and asked for this divine science.

Ayurveda disregards any such thing as disease or healing, as the purpose of Ayurveda is not healing, it is to achieve a state of balance and maintain it. It eliminates the root of cause of imbalance and brings the body into a state of balance. When the imbalance is removed, the disease is automatically cured and the body radiates glow and strength.

Ayurveda says that this body is made of three doshas and five tatvas and seven dhatus. Everybody has the three doshas of vat, pitta and kapha, the only difference is in their relative proportions. When a being enters a body, according to theposition of the stars and preceding karmas, the constitution gets decided that time itself and it remains like that till the end.

To balance these doshas, rishis gave us jadi bootis (herbs). These jadi butis are not to be consumed in isolation but only after ascertaining the behaviour of all three doshas through an able vaidya.

In this article, we will discuss a simple Ayurvedic remedy for detoxifying the body. Triphala is an excellent expeller of waste. Take equal quantities of ayurvedic herbs - Amla, Harar and Bahera , without seeds, and grind them to a fine powder. Take half teaspoon every night with warm water for a month only.

Caution: the effects of these preparations are not immediate and take about 2-6 months bring the desired results

Warning: Do not go to so-called ayurvedic practitioners who sell their medicines without any verification of the authentication of the ingredients, source the herbs and medicines from an ashram where the authenticity of the ingredients is verified and these are prepared non-commercially by sadhaks.

(Ashwini Gurujii is the guiding light of Dhyan Ashram. For more details www.dhyanfoundation.com)

dhyan ashramrishisvedasayurveda

Related News

Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools
News

Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools

Sanger-Tribute
News

Bhavan London pays tribute to Joginder Sanger

Imran-Khan-Getty
Featured

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India
Entertainment

Remembering Nimmi: The unkissed girl of India

More For You

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

Comment: Ramadan’s message of unity, charity, and faith can inspire us all

Nigel Huddleston

RAMADAN is a unique and special time for Muslims in Britain and across the world. It is a time to reflect on and renew their faith, through devotion and spirituality, while fulfilling the five pillars of Islam.

During this hugely important time of prayer and fasting, the message of Ramadan is one we can all relate to – especially the importance of charity and compassion. These core values at the heart of Islamic faith are the very same values that those of all faiths or none can aspire to.

Keep ReadingShow less
The science of pranayama: Unlocking energy through breath

The science of pranayama: Unlocking energy through breath

Ashwini Guruji

Yog is the science of the entire creation. The sun, moon, earth, water, sky, fire, and even the human body are various aspects of creation, and yog encompasses them all. The force that powers these aspects, enabling them to function, is the true subject of yog. When practised under the guidance of a guru, yog enables one to interact with these elements and forces, ultimately becoming one with them.

Take, for instance, the five elements. We know the body is composed of these elements, yet we cannot perceive them directly. As one advances in yogic practices, the presence of these elements in the body becomes evident, and their fundamental nature is understood. Eventually, they respond to the practitioner, allowing them to effect changes within the body. The science of yog unfolds in stages—beginning with the elements, progressing through consciousness, and culminating in divinity.

Keep ReadingShow less
Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

Fasting for health: Scientists are uncovering how Ramadan’s ancient practice benefits longevity

Getty Images

Ramadan fasting secrets: How going hungry could unlock a longer, healthier life

What if I told you the secret to a longer, healthier life lies not in what we eat, but in when we don’t? For millions observing Ramadan, fasting from dawn to dusk is a spiritual journey. But science is now revealing that this ancient practise might also be a gateway to longevity.

Take Ahmed, a 45-year-old teacher from Cairo. For years, he battled high blood pressure and fatigue. During Ramadan, something changed. By abstaining from food and drink during daylight hours, he felt a surge of energy and mental clarity. By the month’s end, his blood pressure had normalised. Ahmed’s story isn’t just anecdotal though but it’s backed by science.

Breaking fast at sunset – more than a spiritual act, it’s a boost for the body and mindGetty Images

Keep ReadingShow less
Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga

Beyond logic: Exploring the power of clairvoyance and yoga

Ashwini Guruji

The world of the spirit begins when logic ends. In 2011, I was invited by the prestigious Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mumbai to demonstrate clairvoyance and the power of yoga. It would suffice to say that the doctors while respectful did not believe in the accuracy of this ancient science. They gave clairvoyants of Dhyan Foundation randomly selected images of some sick and some healthy people. The clairvoyants in a matter of 10 minutes were able to not just identify the sick but also pinpoint the exact diseased area.

In the words of the IMA past-president Dr. Lele, “Your clairvoyant’s predictions by looking at the pictures of the subjects, which were provided by the IMA, are 80% accurate, which is good enough.” At the event there was also a yoga performance and the pulse of the practitioner was noted before and after the asanas. The pulse dropped by 15 counts. In fact, regarding the dropping of the pulse rate the IMA has even given a written validation that the pulse rate of a practitioner dropped by 15 counts after 50 minutes of strenuous asanas. They said, “We have today changed for the positive, our opinion on Yoga and a Yogi.” (The entire event is recorded and is available for viewing.) So what is clairvoyance? To understand this let us understand Creation.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Spiritual world is our true home'

Her Grace Visakha Dasi

'Spiritual world is our true home'

A RITUAL is an act regularly repeated in a set manner. For our work, to stay healthy, for entertainment, for good sleep, and for a myriad of other reasons, we follow many rituals. And religiously also, we may follow many customary rituals.

Where I live and serve at Bhaktivedanta Manor in Watford, UK, on a special day we happily host thousands of pilgrims of all ages and from all segments of society. So many people visit us that day that they must stand in a queue for up to an hour in order to come before our beautiful altar where Sri Sri Radha Gokukananda, Sri Sri Sita Rama Lakshman Hanuman, and Sri Sri Gaura Nitai reside.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc