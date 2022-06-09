Ayan Mukerji confident Brahmastra will beat RRR overseas, says ‘Our ambition is larger than that’

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Ayan Mukerji (Photo credit: Ayan Mukerji/Instagram)

By: Mohnish Singh

Headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra is one of the most anticipated Bollywood films of 2022. Helmed by filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, the film took more than five years in getting ready for its theatrical release. After facing several setbacks, including a pandemic and three lockdowns, the fantasy adventure drama is finally set for its theatrical bow on September 9.

To keep audiences’ excitement level high, the makers have dropped a few teasers and several exciting posters of the film. The team is putting out all the stops to make sure the film performs exceptionally well upon its release in September.

The expectations from the Ranbir-Alia starrer are sky-high. Film enthusiasts and trade pundits are even wondering if the film will manage to topple the worldwide box office collections of KGF: Chapter 2 (2022) and RRR (2022), which turned out to be mega-blockbusters not only in India but overseas also.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayan Mukerji (@ayan_mukerji)

Director Ayan Mukerji is confident that Brahmastra will outperform RRR in the global arena with its collection. Explaining his vision with the high-profile film, Mukerji said, “Certainly, with all humility, definitely, I think our ambition is larger than that (RRR) number overseas. And I hope that, as a key step with Disney coming on board, just our overseas distribution before it even crosses over to the western audience, I hope it’s able to reach the subcontinent audience in the western world in a much wider fashion so that we can actually see that return on box office numbers.”

Based on Indian mythology, Brahmastra is set in contemporary India, where a secret society called the Brahmansh has guarded ‘Astras’ created in ancient India for generations. The most powerful among these, the Brahmastra, is now waking up and it threatens to destroy the universe.

In addition to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in lead roles.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.