  • Sunday, September 01, 2024
Trending Now:  

Business

Aviva: ‘Actively engaging’ with Indian tax authorities

Indian tax agency has found that Aviva India breached local regulations

FILE PHOTO: Pedestrians walk past the Aviva head office in the city of London, Britain March 7, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson.

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH insurer Aviva said on Saturday (31) its India unit is “actively engaging” with local authorities in connection with alleged tax evasion practices.

Reuters reported on Friday (30) that an Indian tax agency has found that Aviva India breached local regulations capping commissions to sales agents with a system of fake invoices and clandestine cash payments between 2017 and 2023.

Aviva’s India business paid about $26 million (£19.8m) to entities who purportedly provided marketing and training services, but they did not perform any work and were actually a front for channeling funds to Aviva’s agents, the tax agency said in a Aug. 3 notice.

The fake invoices were alleged to have been used by Aviva to claim tax credits and evade $5.2m (£4m) in taxes in India. The company faces as much as $11m (£8.4m) in penalties, which is roughly its 2023 profit from selling life insurance in the country.

In a statement on Saturday, a UK-based spokesperson for Aviva referred to the matter as “an industry wide issue”, adding its Indian joint venture was “actively engaging with the relevant authorities”.

Aviva holds 74 per cent in its India joint venture with Dabur Invest Corp, a prominent local firm.

The case is part of a broader investigation into over a dozen Indian insurers for alleged evasion of $610m (£465m) in unpaid taxes, interest and penalties.

Aviva said it faces “a small potential tax claim” and “there has been no adverse ruling or penalty against Aviva”.

(Reuters)

Related Stories
Business

Ambani outlines growth plan for Reliance, aiming to double size by 2030
UK

India’s TCS extends partnership with Primark
Business

‘Vistara aircraft and crew to move to Air India on November 12’
Business

Aviva accused of violating India’s tax and compensation rules: Report
UK

Reeves: Businesses at heart of our ‘growth mission’
UK

Over 2,000 Tata Steel workers seek voluntary redundancy
Business

Zee and Sony resolve disputes over failed merger
HEADLINE STORY

Disney-Reliance £6.4bn India merger approved with conditions
Business

Budget tax increases: What to expect on October 30
Business

Bangladesh garment industry faces severe crisis
Business

Apple appoints Kevan Parekh as CFO, succeeding Luca Maestri
Business

TCS North America head Suresh Muthuswami quits after 26 years
Videos

Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…

Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

It’s a wrap for Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Aviva: ‘Actively engaging’ with Indian tax authorities
Meenu Malhotra appointed as Honorary Consul of India
Britain plans new law to boost workers’ rights, protect renters
Asian playwright creates play on East India company
Root hits record 34th Test century, eyes more runs
Dhakeswari Temple Hindus and Muslims unite to protect Bangladesh temple