Australian Open: Keys stuns Swiatek to set up final with Sabalenka

The 19th seed defeated world number two Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) in a final-set tiebreak. (Photo: Getty Images)

Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeJan 23, 2025
MADISON KEYS staged a comeback from a set down on Thursday to defeat Iga Swiatek in a thrilling semi-final, securing a spot in the Australian Open final against Aryna Sabalenka.

The 19th seed defeated world number two Swiatek 5-7, 6-1, 7-6 (10/8) in a final-set tiebreak after Sabalenka eased past Paula Badosa in straight sets. It will be Keys' first final in Melbourne and her second in a Grand Slam.

Swiatek, a five-time Grand Slam champion, had not lost her serve since the opening round but was broken eight times by Keys. The American saved a match point during the 2-hour 35-minute battle, which marked the first time an Australian Open semi-final was decided by a 10-point tiebreak in the final set.

“That match was just such a high level, and she played so well,” said Keys, 29. “I felt like I was just fighting to stay in it... The third [set] was just a battle. To be able to be standing here and be in the finals is absolutely amazing, and I’m so excited that I get to be here on Saturday.”

Keys, the 2017 US Open runner-up, admitted she could hardly recall the details of the dramatic third set. “In the third set, it was just so up and down. I feel like I blacked out at some point,” she said with a smile. “Just to be able to stay in it and keep fighting... a 10-point tiebreaker for a dramatic finish.”

Earlier, Sabalenka defeated her close friend Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-2 on Rod Laver Arena to remain on track for her third consecutive Australian Open title.

The world number one and reigning US Open champion is aiming to become the first woman in 26 years to win three straight Melbourne crowns. The last to do so was Martina Hingis in 1999, with only four others achieving the feat, including Margaret Court and Steffi Graf.

Sabalenka said the achievement would be deeply meaningful. “I’m so proud of myself, I’m proud of my team,” she said. “If I’m able to put my name into history, it will mean a lot. It will mean the world to me.”

Despite the loss, Badosa described Sabalenka’s performance as nearly unbeatable. “Sometimes you’re like, I don’t know, I’m just walking around the court because I feel like she’s playing a PlayStation,” Badosa said.

Both Keys and Badosa will return to the top 10 after their strong performances in Melbourne.

(With inputs from AFP)

