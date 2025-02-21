Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Atif Aslam’s viral London street performance leaves fans in awe!

The viral video captures the singer’s impromptu jam session, leaving fans mesmerised by his soulful voice and effortless charm.

atif aslam

Atif Aslam mesmerizes fans with his performance in London, leaving everyone in awe

Instagram/ atifaslam
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiFeb 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai
See Full Bio

Renowned Pakistani singer Atif Aslam recently amazed fans with an unexpected street performance in London. A video of him casually singing and playing his guitar on a bustling London street has gone viral, leaving viewers in awe. The impromptu performance of his hit song Peeran created a magical moment for those lucky enough to witness it.

Dressed in a sleek black varsity jacket, white shirt, and black pants, Atif looked effortlessly stylish as he strummed his guitar and sang with his signature soulful voice. Passersby, initially unaware of the music star in their midst, soon stopped to soak in the performance. Some recorded the moment on their phones, while others stood still, captivated by the raw talent unfolding before them.


The video quickly spread across social media, with fans flooding the comments with admiration. Many were shocked that such a celebrated artist could perform so casually in a public space without being immediately swarmed by fans. One user wrote, "A true legend performing on the streets, and people just walking by like it’s normal. What a moment!" Another commented, "This is so rare and beautiful. Atif Aslam is pure magic."

This isn’t the first time Atif has left fans spellbound. Earlier this month, he mesmerised audiences at a live concert in Dubai with his rendition of Dil Se Re from the 1998 Bollywood film Dil Se. His ability to connect with listeners whether on a grand stage or a humble street corner—further cements his status as a musical icon.

Beyond his music, Atif has been entertaining fans with light-hearted content. From sharing humorous takes on heartbreak to joining in on cricket fever with funny videos, he continues to showcase his playful side. In one clip, he humorously re-enacts the joy of hitting a great cricket shot, captioning it, "Cricket fever is here, and everyone has it."

Atif Aslam’s London street performance shows his love for music and his ability to create unforgettable moments in any setting. Whether on a massive stage or a city sidewalk, his music connects with people, making every performance a special experience for his fans.

londonpakistani singerpeeranstreet performanceatif aslam

Related News

sean diddy
Entertainment

Diddy’s lawyer quits abruptly: Shocking exit sparks speculation ahead of trial

sourav ganguly biopic
Entertainment

Rajkummar Rao set to play Sourav Ganguly in upcoming biopic : Here’s what we know!

india-pakistan-bcci-getty
Editorial

India, Pakistan set for high-stakes Champions Trophy encounter

swati hegde Match Me If You Can
Literature

Swati Hegde on reinventing desi romance in ‘Match Me If You Can’

More For You

diya shanmugaraj

Diya Shanmugaraj

14-year-old Diya Shanmugaraj on collaborating with Grammy winner for 'Blow The Blue Away'

THERE are bright young British talents destined for greatness, and Diya Shanmugaraj firmly falls into that category.

The 14-year-old singer-songwriter won the global competition Take The Mic during lockdown and worked with Australian producer James North on her dynamic debut single Bulletproof.

Keep ReadingShow less
Grimes

Elon Musk and Grimes at the 2018 Met Gala’s ‘Heavenly Bodies’ event

Getty Images

Grimes calls out Elon Musk over child’s medical crisis in viral X posts as billionaire remains silent

Canadian musician Grimes has made a public plea to her former partner, billionaire Elon Musk, urging him to address what she describes as a pressing medical crisis involving one of their three children. In a series of now-deleted posts on X, Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, expressed frustration over Musk’s lack of response to her private attempts to contact him.

"Please respond about our child’s medical crisis," she wrote. "I’m sorry to bring this up publicly, but ignoring the situation is no longer an option. This needs immediate attention."

Screenshots of Grimes' now-deleted tweets calling on Elon Musk to address their child’s medical crisisTwitter/ @grimezsz

Keep ReadingShow less
nilavukku en mel ennadi kobam

Poster of Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam, a rom-com receiving mixed reviews

Instagram/dmycreation

Dhanush's 'Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam' gets mixed reviews: Breezy rom-com or emotionally shallow?

Dhanush’s latest directorial venture, Nilavukku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), has sparked a range of reactions from audiences and critics alike. The romantic comedy, which explores love, breakups, and second chances with a modern sensibility, has left some charmed while others remain unconvinced.

For many, NEEK’s biggest strength lies in its light-hearted approach. “It’s refreshing to see a rom-com that doesn’t take itself too seriously,” some viewers feel. “The humour feels natural, and the Goa setting adds a vibrant touch. It’s the kind of film that’s enjoyable on a relaxed weekend.”

Keep ReadingShow less
james bond
Instagram/007

Jeff Bezos’ post on next James Bond shakes the internet after Amazon’s takeover of franchise

The fate of James Bond is now in new hands—Amazon, and Jeff Bezos has already taken to social media to ask fans: Who’d you pick as the next Bond?

In a major shake-up for the iconic James Bond series, Amazon MGM Studios has officially taken creative control of the franchise from the Broccoli family, who have steered the spy saga for over six decades.

Keep ReadingShow less
'Mrs.' director Arati Kadav: "Patriarchy is a broken system that can't be patched up"

Richa trapped in the cycle of domestic labour—fighting for identity in a world that erases her

Getty Images

'Mrs.' director Arati Kadav: "Patriarchy is a broken system that can't be patched up"

A leaking kitchen pipeline. A nameless wife. Two seemingly minor details right? One physical, one symbolic, that together define the quiet oppression women endure in marriage. In The Great Indian Kitchen, the protagonist was a voiceless, faceless representation of countless women swallowed by the machinery of domestic servitude. But in its Hindi adaptation, Mrs., director Arati Kadav makes two radical changes: she names her Richa, and she gives her a metaphor that drips with quiet rage.

Director Arati Kadav transforms this persistent drip into something far more insidious—a metaphor for patriarchy itself. “It’s an old, broken system that can’t just be patched up—it needs to be replaced,” she explains. The leaking pipeline isn’t just a household inconvenience though; it’s a rotting structure that forces women to clean up after a system they did not create. And the lack of a name? That’s how the world ensures they remain invisible while doing it.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc