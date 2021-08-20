Atif Aslam says he still feels love he once got from India

Atif Aslam (Photo credit: STRDEL/AFP/GettyImages)

By: Mohnish Singh

Well-known singer Atif Aslam sang a number of melodious songs in several successful Bollywood films before Pakistani artists were banned from working in India. During a recent BBC interview, the singer was told that such Hindi film songs as ‘Chashni’ for Bharat (2019) or ‘Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas’ from Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas (2019) could sound better in his voice. To which Aslam said that he does not have any regrets about not being able to sing those songs.

“To be very honest, I do not think it is bittersweet. You cannot do anything about it, so I do not look back and regret that ‘Oh my God, I think that I would have sung ‘Chashni’ and all that. But it is interesting in a way that I have worked the most over there and I have enjoyed myself thoroughly. The love that I have gotten from there I still have it, my heart has it,” said the singer.

He continued, “It can never be bittersweet because I am a firm believer in the fact that if something is for me, it will come to me. If something is not meant to be, you should not have regrets. So, it was not in my control to stay back in Pakistan or not to sing for Bollywood movies. It was meant to be like this and it is good if you accept certain things and embrace them.”

In the same interview, Aslam said that he had recorded ‘Gerua’ for Shah Rukh Khan’s 2015 film Dilwale (2015) and sent it to the superstar’s team. However, it was probably not conveyed to the actor.

