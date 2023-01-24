Website Logo
  • Tuesday, January 24, 2023
Trending Now:  

HEADLINE STORY

Aspiring Tory MPs offered lessons on ‘white resentment’

The training material says mispronunciation of names is also an ‘unconscious bias’.

Conservative candidates for Parliament are offered diversity training. (Representational image: iStock)

By: Chandrashekar Bhat

Diversity training is offered to Conservative candidates for the next parliamentary election to address ‘white resentment’ and ‘unconscious biases’, a media report said.

Workshops are offered on the party’s online training platform where aspiring MPs are also given a list of terminologies and their definitions to study, The Telegraph reported.

The training material describes unconscious bias as discrimination against a group or a person without being aware of actions. According to it, mispronunciation of names is also an ‘unconscious bias’.

The lessons say white resentment is a “significant problem” for ethnic minorities.

There are references to microaggressions, such as asking a black colleague “are you able to sit out in the sun as long without any sun cream?” and “why does your hair not look like ours?”

Conservative candidates are also offered online lessons on emotional intelligence, self-responsibility, social media best practices, being resilient and building a team.

The Telegraph report said the candidates are given videos and slides and are then quizzed on what they have learnt.

For instance, there is a statement: “Your organisation can recruit from a wider talent pool and gain a broader perspective by promoting a diverse and inclusive workplace”. The candidates should answer if the statement is true or false – the correct answer being “true”.

The lessons also encourage the candidates to use gender-neutral words like “they” and “their” and to follow good practices “to ensure everyone is treated equally”.

“A requirement to conform to white British cultural practices, such as anglicising names in the workplace” is part of “a system of domination and oppression”, a lesson states.

Conservative Way Forward chief executive Ed Barker reacted to the training by saying he hoped it could be “stopped immediately”.

“Otherwise, we’ll have a whole new generation of Conservative candidates who think this is normal,” he said.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

News
‘They have blood on their hands’: Family blames government and Probation Service for Zara Aleena’s…
News
Not familiar with BBC documentary, very familiar with shared ‘democratic values’ with India: US State…
HEALTH
UV nail polish dryers at salons pose cancer risk: Study
News
Fugitive businessman Atul Gupta loses bid to get new S African passport
News
Sadiq Khan allocates £75m funding for 800 new homes for rough sleepers
News
Freedom fighter Netaji’s birth anniversary marked with tributes, exhibition in London
News
Nelson twins who ran drug gang & thought themselves ‘untouchable’, jailed for 12…
HEADLINE STORY
Tata Steel ‘studying’ UK government support package
News
Leicester woman believes prompt treatment could have saved elderly father
News
Third Hindu temple vandalised in Australia’s Melbourne with anti-India graffiti
HEADLINE STORY
Jemima Khan: ‘I hope my film What’s Love Got To Do With It…
News
Petition demands independent probe into BBC series on Modi
Eastern Eye

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW