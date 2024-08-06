Asian teen makes history as Britain’s youngest grandmaster

Shreyas dreams to become the world chess champion by the age of 21.

Shreyas Royal

By: Pramod Thomas

BRITISH ASIAN chess prodigy Shreyas Royal, 15, became the youngest grandmaster in the country at British Chess championships held in Hull on Sunday (4).

This accomplishment surpasses the previous benchmark established by David Howell, who achieved the title at 16 in 2007.

To become a chess grandmaster, players must excel in 27 games across multiple tournaments, demonstrating consistently high performance to meet the required GM norms.

His journey to grandmaster status began in November 2022 when he achieved his first “norm” at the Bavarian Open. He followed this with a second norm in London last December.

The final requirement was met on Sunday in Hull, completing the necessary three high-level performance benchmarks across 27 games.

Speaking from their home in Woolwich Arsenal, south-east London, Shreyas’s father, Jitendra Singh, expressed immense pride in his son’s accomplishment.

“I am so extremely proud of Shreyas. It is a huge achievement for him and one he has been working towards for many years. To be the youngest ever British grandmaster is fantastic,” he was quoted as saying by the Times.

The British Indian chess star’s path to success hasn’t been without obstacles. In 2018, the Royal family faced potential deportation when Singh’s work visa expired.

Despite initial rejection, their case gained support from prominent figures, including current chancellor Rachel Reeves, herself a former junior chess champion.

The Home Office eventually reconsidered, granting the family leave to remain. They have since become British citizens.

Shreyas’s talent has not gone unnoticed in political circles. Last August, he was invited to Downing Street to play against then-prime minister Rishi Sunak, coinciding with a government announcement of a £1 million investment in chess.

With his sights set on becoming world chess champion by age 21, Shreyas continues to impress.

“I recall setting this when I was around seven years old. I will admit I was very optimistic, but it was set as a starting point that would keep me hungry to work and get better at chess,” he was quoted as saying.

“He is living up to that promise. We cannot know how good he will become, but I am sure that he will bring more honour to English chess and to the country,” Dominic Lawson, the president of the English Chess Foundation, told the Times.