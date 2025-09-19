Skip to content
Asian bishop appeals for racial harmony after far-right protests

Arun Arora condemned the racially aggravated sexual assault on a Sikh woman in Oldbury

Revd Arun Arora

Revd Arun Arora

Pramod Thomas
By Pramod ThomasSep 19, 2025
Pramod Thomas
Pramod Thomas is a senior correspondent with Asian Media Group since 2020, bringing 19 years of journalism experience across business, politics, sports, communities, and international relations. His career spans both traditional and digital media platforms, with eight years specifically focused on digital journalism. This blend of experience positions him well to navigate the evolving media landscape and deliver content across various formats. He has worked with national and international media organisations, giving him a broad perspective on global news trends and reporting standards.
AN ASIAN Church of England bishop has used a sermon in northern England to appeal for racial harmony, urging his congregation to reclaim the country’s St George’s flag and the Christian faith from divisive forces.

Right Reverend Arun Arora, Bishop of Kirkstall, was addressing a service on Wednesday (17) evening in east Leeds, near the Britannia Hotel – the site of regular protests against asylum seekers being housed there.

As the Church of England’s co-lead Bishop for Racial Justice, Arora also condemned the racially aggravated sexual assault on a Sikh woman in Oldbury, West Midlands, last week.

“The serious sexual assault of a young Sikh woman in the West Midlands last week is reported to have been accompanied by perpetrators telling her she should go back to her own country,” Bishop Arora said.

“Such incidents have followed weeks of hotel protests and flag-flying across the nation with barely concealed racist overtones. Sentiments that even five years ago would have been considered shameful are now being broadcast at public gatherings, accompanied by cheers and applause. Such sentiments have been accompanied by reckless voices of hate seeking to camouflage themselves in the language of patriotism and faith – all the while debasing both."

He appealed for people to “reclaim both the flag and the faith that is being desecrated by those who would use both to divide us as a nation”, lamenting the “rising toxic tide of racism – the sin of racism”, whose impact, he said, was being felt across the country.

“As followers of Christ our duty is clear: to challenge those whose lips drip with vituperation and hate, to refute division and to restore dignity in building the common good. To oppose the racist sin that refuses to recognise God in our neighbour, and instead to advocate a way of peace. To stand with those who fear this rising tension – with the Muslim, Sikh, Jew and Hindu,” the bishop said.

His sermon came just days after a massive anti-immigration protest, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, turned violent over the weekend.

“Both in the face of those bleeding from the violence visited upon them and the screaming face contorted by hate, God calls us to love them equally and, where possible, for the church to be a bridge between them both,” he noted.

Born and raised in Birmingham, Arora has long been a member of the Church of England and was consecrated as Bishop of Kirkstall at York Minster Cathedral three years ago.

(PTI)

far-right extremismarun aroraasian bishop

Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer

Getty Images

Starmer condemns far-right  violence

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has vowed that Britain will not allow people to feel unsafe “because of their background or the colour of their skin” after violent clashes erupted at one of the largest far-right rallies the country has ever seen.

Speaking last Sunday (14), a day after the “Unite the Kingdom” march led by activist Tommy Robinson, Starmer condemned the violence against police officers and rejected attempts to use national flags as symbols of division.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shabana Mahmood
Shabana Mahmood (Photo: Getty Images)
Getty Images

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

HOME SECRETARY Shabana Mahmood can adopt a bigger and bolder approach combining “control and compassion” in reducing the number of asylum seekers arriving on UK shores via small boats, a new report out today (18) said.

Britain on Thursday (18) returned the first migrant - an Indian national - to France under a new "one-in, one-out" deal, which Mahmood hailed as “an important first step to securing our borders".

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer (right) with US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump watch members of the Red Devils Army parachute display team at Chequers, near Aylesbury in Buckinghamshire, on day two of the president's second state visit to the UK. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump and British prime minister Keir Starmer hailed the renewal of their nations' "special relationship" on Thursday (18), drawing the US leader's unprecedented second state visit to a close with a show of unity after avoiding possible pitfalls.

At a warm press conference when the two leaders glossed over differences on Gaza and wind power to present a united front, Trump said Russian president Vladimir Putin had "let him down" and he was disappointed other countries were still buying Russian oil because only a low oil price would punish Moscow.

Keep ReadingShow less
Kamal Pankhania
Kamal Pankhania
Kamal Pankhania

Exclusive: Asians emerge as major donors to political parties

ASIAN business leaders have emerged among the most prominent donors to UK political parties in the second quarter of 2025, new figures from the Electoral Commission showed.

Among individual Asian donors, Kamal Pankhania and Haridas (Harish) Sodha stood out with £100,000 contributions each. Pankhania’s gift to the Conservatives in June and Sodha’s support for Labour in April were the largest Asian donations recorded during the second quarter of this year, data released on September 4 showed.

Keep ReadingShow less
Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

Rafiq M Habib (Photo: Habib University Foundation)

Tributes paid to entrepreneur and philanthropist Rafiq M Habib

TRIBUTES have been paid to Rafiq M Habib, a prominent Asian business leader, philanthropist and founding chancellor of Habib University, who passed away in Dubai earlier this month. He was 88.

News of his death was confirmed by Habib University, which described him as the “moral and visionary force” behind its creation. “His calm resolve and integrity shaped every step of this journey, and his belief in education’s role in serving the greater good continues to guide our mission,” the university said in a statement.

Keep ReadingShow less
