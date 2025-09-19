Asian bishop appeals for racial harmony after far-right protests

AN ASIAN Church of England bishop has used a sermon in northern England to appeal for racial harmony, urging his congregation to reclaim the country’s St George’s flag and the Christian faith from divisive forces.
Right Reverend Arun Arora, Bishop of Kirkstall, was addressing a service on Wednesday (17) evening in east Leeds, near the Britannia Hotel – the site of regular protests against asylum seekers being housed there.
As the Church of England’s co-lead Bishop for Racial Justice, Arora also condemned the racially aggravated sexual assault on a Sikh woman in Oldbury, West Midlands, last week.
“The serious sexual assault of a young Sikh woman in the West Midlands last week is reported to have been accompanied by perpetrators telling her she should go back to her own country,” Bishop Arora said.
“Such incidents have followed weeks of hotel protests and flag-flying across the nation with barely concealed racist overtones. Sentiments that even five years ago would have been considered shameful are now being broadcast at public gatherings, accompanied by cheers and applause. Such sentiments have been accompanied by reckless voices of hate seeking to camouflage themselves in the language of patriotism and faith – all the while debasing both."
He appealed for people to “reclaim both the flag and the faith that is being desecrated by those who would use both to divide us as a nation”, lamenting the “rising toxic tide of racism – the sin of racism”, whose impact, he said, was being felt across the country.
“As followers of Christ our duty is clear: to challenge those whose lips drip with vituperation and hate, to refute division and to restore dignity in building the common good. To oppose the racist sin that refuses to recognise God in our neighbour, and instead to advocate a way of peace. To stand with those who fear this rising tension – with the Muslim, Sikh, Jew and Hindu,” the bishop said.
His sermon came just days after a massive anti-immigration protest, organised by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, turned violent over the weekend.
“Both in the face of those bleeding from the violence visited upon them and the screaming face contorted by hate, God calls us to love them equally and, where possible, for the church to be a bridge between them both,” he noted.
Born and raised in Birmingham, Arora has long been a member of the Church of England and was consecrated as Bishop of Kirkstall at York Minster Cathedral three years ago.
