Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

Starmer condemns far-right  violence

Starmer-Getty

Keir Starmer

Getty Images
Eastern Eye
By Eastern EyeSep 19, 2025
Eastern Eye

See Full Bio

PRIME MINISTER Keir Starmer has vowed that Britain will not allow people to feel unsafe “because of their background or the colour of their skin” after violent clashes erupted at one of the largest far-right rallies the country has ever seen.

Speaking last Sunday (14), a day after the “Unite the Kingdom” march led by activist Tommy Robinson, Starmer condemned the violence against police officers and rejected attempts to use national flags as symbols of division.

“People have a right to peaceful protest. It is core to our country’s values. But we will not stand for assaults on police officers doing their job or for people feeling intimidated on our streets because of their background or the colour of their skin,” Starmer said on X. “Britain is a nation proudly built on tolerance, diversity and respect. Our flag represents our diverse country and we will never surrender it to those that use it as a symbol of violence, fear and division”.

According to the Metropolitan Police, around 110,000 to 150,000 people gathered in central London for last Saturday’s (13) demonstration, with crowds waving English and Union flags and chanting anti-immigration slogans. Officers clashed with protesters on the fringes of the rally, leaving 26 police injured, four of them seriously, and leading to at least 24 arrests.

Police described facing “unacceptable violence”, including kicks, punches, bottles, flares and other projectiles. Assistant commissioner Matt Twist said investigations were under way and warned that “robust police action” would follow in the coming days and weeks.

Echoing the same sentiment, home secretary Shabana Mahmood told MPs on Monday (15) that the violence was “abhorrent” and singled out US billionaire Elon Musk, who addressed the crowd by video link, for stoking unrest. “On Saturday, well over 100,000 protesters marched in London. In doing so, many exercised an ancient right, the right to peaceful protest. But not everyone did; some turned on the brave police officers who were there to keep the peace,” she said.

“Those violent thugs will face the full force of the law, but they do not represent who this country really is. When a foreign billionaire calls on our citizens to fight against our ancient democracy, I know this is met by the vast majority with a shake of the head. That is because we are, in truth, a tolerant country. And we are a diverse one too. You can be English with roots here that stretch back 1,000 years. But you can also be English and look like me.”

Protesters march through London waving national flags during the ‘Unite the Kingdom’ rally last Saturday (13)

She went on to echo Starmer’s defence of Britain’s national symbols. “The St George’s Cross and the Union Jack are symbols of unity and must never be hijacked by those seeking to spread division. Whether you are a hostile state or a hostile foreign billionaire, no one gets to mess with British democracy,” she said.

Mahmood, one of the most senior Muslim women in British politics, also delivered a personal message: “British citizens look like me. We are proud to be both British and part of this diverse heritage.”

Sunder Katwala, director of the thinktank British Future, said the size of the rally and Musk’s speech represented a dangerous escalation. “The scale of Saturday’s march will have sent a shudder of fear through many people from ethnic minority backgrounds and beyond. Tommy Robinson is a polarising and broadly unpopular figure among the public as a whole but the scale of turnout shows his increasing ability to mobilise a vocal minority who strongly believe that they speak for this country,” he told Eastern Eye.

“A large section of the crowd would not see a ‘Unite the Kingdom’ event as far right with its mix of themes of immigration, free speech, identity and culture. But the organisers had no qualms about platforming extreme content, including removing the freedom of religious expression.”

Katwala warned that the most alarming aspect of the rally was hearing one of the world’s wealthiest figures appear to endorse violence. He argued that Musk’s remarks went further than Enoch Powell’s controversial “Rivers of Blood” speech, which had predicted unrest to shape policy. In contrast, Musk’s call for pre-emptive confrontation, telling people to either fight or face death and erasure, risked placing asylum seekers, migrants, minority communities and even democratic leaders in danger.

He added that, after the riots of last summer, it was deeply irresponsible to give legitimacy to such rhetoric. According to him, Parliament should consider formally censuring Musk, with the government’s future use of his platforms, and even his right to enter the UK, depending on a retraction. He cautioned that calls for civil conflict must not be allowed to become accepted as part of normal political debate.

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, told the rally that Britain’s courts had placed the rights of asylum seekers above those of the “local community”. Referring to a recent case in Essex where asylum seekers were allowed to be housed at a local hotel, he accused judges of betraying the British people.

“They told the world that Somalians, Afghans, Pakistanis, all of them, their rights supersede yours – the British public, the people that built this nation,” he declared.

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson attends the demonstration

Many demonstrators carried placards reading “send them home” and wore “Make America Great Again” hats, while others brought children to the rally. One supporter, Sandra Mitchell, said: “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution in Great Britain, this is our moment. We want our country back.”

Via video link, Musk went further, telling the crowd: “Violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.” He also called for the dissolution of parliament and the removal of the Labour government. Anti-racism groups expressed alarm at his intervention. Hope Not Hate described the event as “unprecedented” in scale and warned that speeches demanding “remigration” of legal migrants and banning non-Christian religions showed how extreme messages were being normalised.

The “Stand Up to Racism” counterprotest drew around 5,000 people. Teachers, activists and faith groups marched through nearby streets, holding placards calling for unity and chanting “refugees are welcome here”. One participant, teacher Ben Hetchin, said: “The idea of hate is dividing us and I think the more that we welcome people, the stronger we are as a country.”

Police kept the groups apart, but confrontations occurred when some Robinson supporters attempted to break through barriers.

The protest comes amid a record number of asylum claims in Britain, with more than 28,000 migrants crossing the Channel in small boats so far this year. Immigration has become the most dominant political issue, even surpassing concerns about the economy.

Supporters of the march claim the English and Union flags being displayed across towns represent pride in national identity. Anti-racism campaigners, however, argue that these flags are being used as a message of hostility towards foreigners. For the Labour government, Saturday’s rally is a warning of the challenges ahead. Starmer has pledged to strengthen laws against hate crimes while ensuring the right to peaceful protest.

Mahmood has promised tougher policing of violent disorder.

Anti-racism groups stage a counter-protest against the anti-immigration rall

But campaigners fear that mainstream politics is being destabilised by a mix of online radicalisation and the influence of powerful outsiders such as Musk.

For now, the Metropolitan Police continue their investigations. “Those who assaulted our officers or engaged in violence can expect to be identified and arrested,” Twist said.

The weekend’s events have left the country debating not only how to respond to far-right extremism, but also how to safeguard its democracy, diversity and sense of national unity in an increasingly tense political climate.

racismsir keir starmertommy robinsonanti-immigration

Related News

Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates
News

Reeves under pressure as UK borrowing beats estimates

Shabana Mahmood
News

New report shows 'how we can actually stop the boats'

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'
News

Starmer, Trump hail renewal of 'special relationship'

Kamal Pankhania
News

Exclusive: Asians emerge as major donors to political parties

More For You

migrant crossings

The man is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings

AFP via Getty Images

Asian man held in Birmingham for advertising migrant crossings online

AN ASIAN man has been arrested in Birmingham as part of an investigation into the use of social media to promote people smuggling, the UK’s National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Monday (15).

The 38-year-old British Pakistani man was detained during an NCA operation in the Yardley area. He is suspected of using online platforms to advertise illegal boat crossings between North Africa and Europe.

Keep ReadingShow less
King Charles & Modi

King Charles III (L) poses with India's prime minister Narendra Modi (R) during an audience at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on July 24, 2025.

AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles marks Modi’s 75th birthday with Kadamb tree gift

KING CHARLES III has sent a Kadamb tree as a gift to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday on Wednesday (17).

The British High Commission in New Delhi announced the gesture in a social media post, noting that it was inspired by Modi’s “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” (One tree in the name of mother) environmental initiative. The sapling, it said, symbolises the shared commitment of the two leaders to environmental protection.

Keep ReadingShow less
Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US resident Donald Trump and King Charles interact at the state banquet for the US president and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Trump hails 'unbreakable' US-UK bond in Windsor Castle speech

US PRESIDENT Donald Trump on Wednesday (17) hailed the special relationship between his country and Britain as he paid a gushing tribute to King Charles during his historic second state visit, calling it one of the highest honours of his life.

It was a day of unprecedented pomp for a foreign leader. Trump and his wife Melania were treated to the full array of British pageantry. Then, the president sang the praises of his nation's close ally.

Keep ReadingShow less
Police officers

Police officers stand guard between an anti fascist group and Tommy Robinson supporters during an anti-immigration rally organised by British anti-immigration activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson, in London, Britain, September 13, 2025.

REUTERS/Jaimi Joy

UK defends France migrant returns deal after court blocks first removal

THE British government has defended its new migrant returns deal with France after a High Court ruling temporarily blocked the deportation of an Eritrean asylum seeker, marking an early legal setback to the scheme.

The 25-year-old man, who arrived in Britain on a small boat from France on August 12, was due to be placed on an Air France flight from Heathrow to Paris on Wednesday (17) morning. But on Tuesday (16), Judge Clive Sheldon granted an interim injunction, saying there was a “serious issue to be tried” over his claim to be a victim of trafficking.

Keep ReadingShow less
Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

Dr Amal Bose. (Photo: Lancashire Police)

Asian surgeon sentenced to six years for sexual assault

AN ASIAN senior heart surgeon, who abused his position to sexually assault female members of staff, has been jailed for six years.

Dr Amal Bose, from Lancaster, was convicted of 12 counts of sexual assault against five colleagues at Blackpool Victoria Hospital between 2017 and 2022. He was cleared of two other charges.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us