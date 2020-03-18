Ashish Sharma turns producer with PARO- Ek Nayi Subah

Popular television actor Ashish Sharma and his wife Archana Taide Sharma are set to begin a new professional inning. The two have confirmed that they are turning producers for a forthcoming television series. Titled Paro – Ek Nayi Subah, the show will be telecast on DD Kisan, a 24-hour television channel owned by Doordarshan.

The couple has previously produced a film called Khejdi (2019). Apart from bankrolling the project under his production house Desi Fillum Compani, Ashish Sharma also played the lead character of a transgender in it. The actor won raves for his hard-hitting performance in the movie.

Announcing his maiden television production, Sharma wrote on Instagram, “Telling powerful stories is what we always intend, trying yet another story of women empowerment, inspired by true events and an existing evil practice of bride trafficking. Creating and producing Paro – Ek Nayi Subah under our second banner Desi Fillum Compani.”

Archana wrote, “It gives me immense pleasure to announce that today begins journey of our new television show Paro – Ek Nayi Subah. Produced by Archana T Sharma, Ashish Sharma, Lalit Mohan & Lal Vijay Shahdeo under Desi Fillum Compani Pvt Ltd banner.”

She further added, “Our show Paro- Ek Nayi Subah focuses on the nasty reality of Bride Trafficking where our female protagonist refuses to become a paid wife of an unknown man and refuses to accept such mal-practices. Through our show, we do even promote the thought of “BETI BACHAO, BETI PADHAO”. How an educated woman makes a difference in the society and uplifts the whole society along with her.”

While there is no update on the cast of the upcoming show, Paro – Ek Nayi Subah is scheduled to air on DD Kisan from April 2020.

