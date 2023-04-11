Asda partners with ‘Together for Ramadan’ campaign to donate £50,000 to Tickled Pink

As part of this partnership, customers who want to make charitable donations this month can contribute towards vital breast cancer awareness efforts during their Asda shop

By: Kimberly Rodrigues

This year, Asda Tickled Pink has teamed up with Asda’s ‘Together for Ramadan’ campaign to raise awareness about the importance of regular breast, pec, or chest checks for customers and colleagues who are observing Ramadan and celebrating Eid.

Eleven suppliers, including Elephant Atta, Madina, Rubicon, Surya Foods, Desi Doll, Lancashire Farm, Pimlico, Indus, Badshah, KTC, and The Mocktail Company, are supporting the campaign.

With their support, the sale of selected products will result in a £50,000 donation to Asda Tickled Pink’s two charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, in order to support their ongoing work in raising breast awareness among underrepresented communities.

Over the last 27 years, the Asda Tickled Pink campaign has become the UK’s longest-running corporate partnership, generating more than £82 million and bringing tremendous impact to those affected by breast cancer.

In collaboration with its charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, Asda is committed to normalising the practice of checking one’s breasts, pecs, or chests for everyone, making it as routine as shopping at Asda. You can visit Asda’s website for more information.

Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! will receive a donation of £50,000 from the sale of selected products during Ramadan and Eid, including Biryani Masala, Aamina Talking Muslim Doll, KTC Gram Flour, The Mocktail Company Mojito, Pakeeza Mango Lassi 330g, Pimlico Fizzy Fruit Punch 450g, Madina Palestinian Medjoul Dates 450g, Laila Atta Flour, Badshah Basmati 10kg, Elephant Atta Medium 1.5kg, and Rubicon 4x1L Mango.

The donated amount will support the charity partners in their efforts to increase breast awareness among underrepresented communities, with a 70/30 split to Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel!, respectively.

Dr Nighat Arif, who regularly appears on BBC Breakfast and This Morning to raise awareness of women’s health, stated in a press release, “Ramadan is a time for Muslims to contemplate patience, giving, self-improvement, and positive life changes through fasting and prayer.

Through fasting, Muslims re-dedicate themselves to caring for their body, mind, heart and soul, so this is a brilliant time to be more breast aware. Check your breasts, pecs, chest and know the signs of breast cancer. It might save your life.”

Emma Betts, National Charity Partnerships Manager at Asda added, “Anyone can be affected by breast cancer, regardless of your ethnicity, age or gender. It’s important to check yourself regularly and get any new or unusual changes checked by a GP as early diagnosis could help save your life.

Working with our charity partners, Breast Cancer Now and CoppaFeel! we’re on a mission to make checking your breasts, pecs and chests, whoever you are, as normal as your Asda shop.”