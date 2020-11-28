Arshad Warsi joins the cast of Bachchan Pandey

Murtuza Iqbal







Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer Bachchan Pandey was announced last year and in April 2020, the shooting of the film was going to kickstart. But, due to the pandemic, the movie got delayed and now, it will go on the floors in January 2021.

Well, according to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Arshad Warsi has joined the cast of the movie. A source told the tabloid, “The makers were looking for someone who could match Akshay’s comic timing and they found him in Munnabhai’s Circuit, who, over the years, has aced this space. It’s a first time pairing for the actors.”

The source further added that Arshad’s track is an integral part of the narrative and it will have multiple shades and a special look.







Currently, the team of the movie is in Jaisalmer doing a recce and they are planning to shoot at locations like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. The source stated, “Heavy duty action scenes will be shot at real locations, choreographed by stunt teams from across the country.”

While Kriti Sanon is a part of the project, there have been reports that there will be one more A-list actress who will be joining the cast of Bachchan Pandey.





Talking about Arshad Warsi, the actor is gearing up for the release of Durgamati in which he plays a pivotal role. The movie, which stars Bhumi Pednekar in the lead role, is slated to release on Amazon Prime Video on 11th December 2020.





