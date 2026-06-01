Arsenal paint streets Red after ending 22-Year Premier League wait

ARSENAL fans gathered across north London on Sunday to celebrate the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years, with hundreds of thousands lining the streets for the victory parade.

Players travelled on an open-top bus with the Premier League trophy after Arsenal secured their first league title since Arsene Wenger’s ‘Invincibles’ won it in the 2003-04 season.

Arsenal had already sealed the title before the final game of the season after opening an unassailable lead over second-placed Manchester City, who finished seven points behind Mikel Arteta’s side.

The title was Arsenal’s first trophy since Arteta won the FA Cup in his first season as manager in 2020. The club had finished second in the league in each of the previous three seasons before winning the title this year.

Fans continued celebrations despite Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to Paris St Germain on penalties in Budapest on Saturday. Fireworks, chants and vuvuzelas filled the streets during the parade.

“We're not European champions but we are champions of England, which is what matters. So we're happy to celebrate with everyone,” said Julien Guillenenat, a French Arsenal fan.

“I feel that we're going to be fine next season. I feel like a weight has been lifted off our shoulders and this season was on a knife edge,” Mathieu Garnier, a 44-year-old Arsenal fan, told Reuters.

“Three years in a row second and finally this pressure is behind us and these boys are going to be flying. I believe that.”

The Arsenal women’s team also joined the celebrations after winning the FIFA Champions Cup this season.

Declan Rice, who joined Arsenal for a club-record fee of 105 million pounds ($141.32 million) in 2023, said the team had answered critics who mocked the club in previous years.

“They're pointing and they're laughing. And what happened? They're not laughing anymore. I love this team. I love this manager,” Rice told Sky Sports.

“To see the joy we can give people is crazy. Next year, we're coming back for more.”

Theo Grant, a 22-year-old Arsenal fan, said he believed the club would return to the Champions League final next season.

“Honestly, it's going to give the players more motivation for next year. It's going to be the best part,” Grant said.

“We're going to be in the final in Madrid next year. I'm going to get my tickets!”