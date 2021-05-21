Arjun Kapoor: I’m glad shoots are not happening at the moment

By Murtuza Iqbal

Currently, many states in India have announced a lockdown due to the second wave of Covid-19 in the country. The shooting of many films has been put on hold and just before a lockdown was announced in Goa, Arjun Kapoor, and the team of Ek Villain Returns completed a schedule in the state.

Recently, while to Mid-day about the shooting’s being stalled, Arjun stated, “As actors, we are always protected, but one has to empathise with the 50-60 odd people who are in charge of the lighting or running around in the creative department. They also have a family back home. You have to function with humanity at this time.”

“It is easy to say that I will act, and go back to (the safety of) the vanity van, but you have to take into account the mindset of people. Their energy will drive the film. I’m glad shoots are not happening at the moment, and the country is working together on more important things,” he added.

During the pandemic, Arjun shot three films, Sardar Ka Grandson, Bhoot Police, and Ek Villain Returns. While talking about the shooting of Bhoot Police, the actor said, “We managed to shoot Bhoot Police during 2020-end. We shot in Dharamshala and Jaisalmer at a time when the Covid-19 cases were on the decline.”

A few days ago, there were reports that Bhoot Police will be getting a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar. However, there’s no official announcement about it.