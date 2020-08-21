Arjun and Rakul excited about going back to the sets next week

After a complete shutdown of shooting activities for four months, Bollywood is finally crawling back to normalcy. Though the opening of theatres in the coming few months still remains a distant dream, producers have resumed production on their pending projects which had to stall shooting in March as India went into complete lockdown.

Actors are also excited about resuming work after staying at home for several months. A number of leading names from the industry are getting back in front of cameras for a host of professional commitments.

While Akshay Kumar has commenced shooting for his next film Bell Bottom in the UK, Ranbir Kapoor has started wrapping up the last leg of shooting for his next Shamshera. Rising Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana also shot for three ad films in Chandigarh recently. The National Award-winning actor will start shooting for his next film, which will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor, from October onwards.

Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, and Rakul Preet Singh are also looking forward to beginning shoot next week at Filmcity for filmmaker Nikkhil Advani’s cross-border love story. “The entire team including Arjun, John, and Rakul are excited about restarting work after over four months, knowing fully well that everyone has to restart their lives at some point or the other. They have really missed being on sets for so long,” an insider from the production unit informs a daily.

Filmmaker Nikkhil Advani adds, “All the main cast members will be shooting for about 8-10 days. We are going to follow all the safety protocols very strictly. The entire cast-and-crew has already been briefed about it in detail. We all have to think of ways to restart our lives. I am happy that we are going back on the sets.”

The yet to be titled film marks the directorial debut of Kaashvie Nair. It is being produced by John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Nikkhil Advani, and Madhu Bhojwani.