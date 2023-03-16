Website Logo
  • Thursday, March 16, 2023
AR Rahman: Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars

The composer was in conversation with musician L Subramaniam about the films that are sent to the Oscars and his musical career.

AR Rahman (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)

By: Mohnish Singh

Grammy and Academy award-winning music composer AR Rahman has said that India needs to stop sending the wrong movies to the Oscars.

Rahman, who won two Academy Awards in 2008 for his music in the British drama film Slumdog Millionaire, was recently in conversation with musician L Subramaniam about the films that are sent to the Oscars and his musical career.

“Sometimes, I see that our movies go till the Oscar… they don’t get it. Wrong movies are being sent for the Oscars. And I am just like DON’T,” the 56-year-old composer said in the video.

He also added, “We have to be in another person’s shoes. I have to be in Westerner’s shoes to see what is happening here. I have to be in my shoes to see what they are doing.”

Speaking about his journey in the music industry, Rahman said, “I came in the transitional period of technological change. It gave me a lot of time to experiment and fail. Nobody knew my failure. They only saw my success because it all happened inside the studio. We kept coming back again and doing it. So, the freedom I got because of having a home studio.”

For those not in the know, the video was shot in January before the song “Naatu Naatu” from RRR won the Best Song while The Elephant Whisperers won the Best Documentary Shorts at the Oscars 2023.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates!

