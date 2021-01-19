Apsana Begum MP’s trial on housing fraud charges to start in July

THE trial of Labour MP for Poplar and Limehouse Apsana Begum over housing fraud allegations will start in July after a judge prioritised her trial in the ‘public interest’.







Begum, 30, is accused of concealing the true state of her living conditions, between January 2013 and March 2016, when she was handed an east London social housing council flat, reported The Evening Standard.

The MP is accused of fraud in a prosecution brought by Tower Hamlets council. At a hearing at Snaresbrook crown court, Judge Martyn Zeidman QC set down the case for a four-day trial to start on July 21.

“I’m inclined to say this case should be given a degree of priority because there’s a public interest in these issues being resolved as quickly as possible,” the Judge concluded.







The case would be listed again on July 7 for a pre-trial review.

Begum denies cheating taxpayers out of £63,000 with council home

Labour MP vows to ‘vigorously contest’ housing fraud charges.

“I am vigorously contesting these charges. The ongoing legal proceedings mean that I cannot and will not be making any further public comment during this process. I want to thank my lawyers and supporters at this difficult time,” the MP said in a statement.







Begum, who was elected to Parliament in December 2019, was not present at the hearing, with lawyers addressing the judge over a videolink.

Her barrister, Judy Khan QC, confirmed Begum will enter not guilty pleas to all charges, the report said.

It was alleged that she caused more than £63,000 of loss to the council when she was given the one-bedroom flat on the Isle of Dogs, allegedly failing to disclose key information to the housing authorities.







The Shadwell-born MP appeared at Westminster magistrates court last month to indicate her pleas, and is on unconditional bail until the trial.





