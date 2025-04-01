April bill increases put financial strain on single parents

A RANGE of essential household bills are increasing from April, with Citizens Advice warning that single parents will be among the hardest hit.
Water bills, energy prices, and council tax are rising, while the minimum wage has also increased, BBC reported.
Citizens Advice stated that many low-income households were already struggling, with single parents particularly vulnerable due to the proportion of income spent on essentials.
Laura Roan, a single mother from Cardiff, told BBC that without help from her mother, there would be days when she would not have electricity.
Roan, who works part-time at Asda, said she relies on emergency credit for her energy meter and frequently uses her overdraft. She said she lives day to day as her wages are quickly spent.
Water bills are rising in England and Wales, with Scottish increases close to 10 per cent.
Annual energy bills for typical households in England, Wales, and Scotland are increasing by £111, while council tax is also going up.
John Paine, a single father of three, said he had £100 left after bills, which goes quickly.
NHS worker Bradley Bayton-Harvey said despite working 200 hours a month, he and his partner struggle financially.
While benefits and pensions are set to rise, experts suggest switching providers to cut costs. Some banks plan to contact struggling customers to offer support.