Skip to content
Search

Latest Stories

April bill increases put financial strain on single parents

Citizens Advice stated that many low-income households were already struggling, with single parents particularly vulnerable due to the proportion of income spent on essentials.

uk-energy-bill-iStock

Water bills, energy prices, and council tax are rising, while the minimum wage has also increased (Representational image: iStock)

iStock
Vivek Mishra
By Vivek MishraApr 01, 2025
Vivek Mishra

See Full Bio

A RANGE of essential household bills are increasing from April, with Citizens Advice warning that single parents will be among the hardest hit.

Water bills, energy prices, and council tax are rising, while the minimum wage has also increased, BBC reported.

Citizens Advice stated that many low-income households were already struggling, with single parents particularly vulnerable due to the proportion of income spent on essentials.

Laura Roan, a single mother from Cardiff, told BBC that without help from her mother, there would be days when she would not have electricity.

Roan, who works part-time at Asda, said she relies on emergency credit for her energy meter and frequently uses her overdraft. She said she lives day to day as her wages are quickly spent.

Water bills are rising in England and Wales, with Scottish increases close to 10 per cent.

Annual energy bills for typical households in England, Wales, and Scotland are increasing by £111, while council tax is also going up.

John Paine, a single father of three, said he had £100 left after bills, which goes quickly.

NHS worker Bradley Bayton-Harvey said despite working 200 hours a month, he and his partner struggle financially.

While benefits and pensions are set to rise, experts suggest switching providers to cut costs. Some banks plan to contact struggling customers to offer support.

april billapril bill ukcitizens adviceenergy pricesenglandhousehold billsminimum wagesingle parentsuk bill increaseuk billswaleswater billsbritish gas

Related News

Sukhvinder Kaur: Finding light in the tunnel of loneliness
Lifestyle

Sukhvinder Kaur: Finding light in the tunnel of loneliness

Ashwani-Kumar-Getty
Cricket

Ashwani Kumar’s four-wicket haul helps Mumbai secure first IPL win

Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being
Spirituality

Ayurveda: The ancient science of balance and well-being

Ashwini Gurujii
Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools
News

Netflix drama Adolescence to be screened in UK schools

More For You

Imran-Khan-Getty

Imran Khan, founder of the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, has been in jail since August 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

FORMER Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for his work on human rights and democracy.

The nomination was announced by members of the Pakistan World Alliance (PWA), an advocacy group formed in December, who are also part of the Norwegian political party Partiet Sentrum.

Keep ReadingShow less
starmer-immigration

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

UK returns 24,000 illegal migrants since July, highest in eight years

THE UK government has returned over 24,000 individuals with no legal right to remain in the country since July, marking the highest rate of removals in eight years, prime minister Keir Starmer said on Monday.

Speaking at the Organised Immigration Crime Summit, Starmer said the government is working to restore order to the immigration system.

Keep ReadingShow less
Starmer-Trump-Getty

Trump has suggested the possibility of a 'great' trade deal that could help the UK mitigate the impact of tariffs he has pledged to introduce. (Photo: Getty Images)

Starmer, Trump talk trade deal progress in 'productive' discussion

KEIR STARMER and Donald Trump spoke on Sunday about ongoing UK-US trade negotiations, with Downing Street describing the talks as "productive."

Since leaving the European Union, the UK has been working to secure a trade agreement with the United States. Successive British governments have pursued a deal, but it has remained elusive.

Keep ReadingShow less
Myanmar-quake-rescue-Reuters

Rescuers carry the body of a victim during search and rescue operations, following a strong earthquake, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 30. (Photo: Reuters)

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 1,700, UK pledges £10m in aid

RESCUE efforts continued in Myanmar as residents searched for survivors in collapsed buildings in Mandalay, two days after a 7.7-magnitude earthquake struck the country. The disaster has killed at least 1,700 people in Myanmar and 17 in neighbouring Thailand.

The quake hit near Mandalay on Friday afternoon, followed minutes later by a 6.7-magnitude aftershock. The tremors caused widespread destruction, damaging buildings, bridges, and roads in the city of more than 1.7 million people.

Keep ReadingShow less
Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report

FILE PHOTO: The Oval Invincibles celebrate after The Hundred Final between Oval Invincibles and Southern Brave at Lord's Cricket Ground on August 18, 2024. (Photo: Getty Images)

Indian and American investors delay Hundred deals: report


THE England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has extended the deadline for finalising the £520 million sale of The Hundred franchises after pushback from several prospective owners, particularly the Indian and American investors behind the two London teams.

The eight-week exclusivity window agreed in February has passed without contracts being signed, with negotiations now expected to continue until at least the end of April. While all parties remain committed to completing the deals, several key issues remain unresolved, the Telegraph reported.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc